The Global New Drug Delivery Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 77.29 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period

08% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in the biologics market, and digitalization in the healthcare system. In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The new drug delivery systems market analysis includes the route of administration segment and geographic landscape.



The new drug delivery systems market is segmented as below:

By Route of Administration

• Oral drug delivery systems

• Injectable drug delivery systems

• Pulmonary drug delivery systems

• Transdermal drug delivery systems

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising prevalence of chronic diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the new drug delivery systems market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in the biologics market and digitalization in the healthcare system will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading new drug delivery systems market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P., Medtronic Plc, Merck KGaA, Nemera, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Ypsomed Holding AG, and Antares Pharma Inc. Also, the new drug delivery systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

