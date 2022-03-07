The Global Borescope Market is expected to grow by $ 14.5 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period

New York, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Borescope Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243686/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the borescope market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for video endoscopy systems, increasing requirement for high operational productivity, and stringent safety regulations leading to increasing adoption of camera modules in automotives. In addition, the growing demand for video endoscopy systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The borescope market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The borescope market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Healthcare

• Industries



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

• South America



This study identifies the integration of camera systems with other automotive technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the borescope market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances and growing demand for 3D and HD borescopes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on borescope market covers the following areas:

• Borescope market sizing

• Borescope market forecast

• Borescope market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading borescope market vendors that include Acoustical Surfaces Inc., Advanced Inspection Technologies Inc., Asian Contec Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., Fluke Corp., Gradient Lens Corp., JME Technologies Inc., Lenox Instrument Co., Medical Intubation Technology Corp., MORITEX Corp., Nexxis, Olympus Corp., PCE Holding GmbH, RF Co. Ltd., SPI Borescopes LLC, Teslong, Titan Tool Supply Inc., USA Borescopes LLC, viZaar industrial imaging AG, and Teledyne Technologies Inc. Also, the borescope market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243686/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________