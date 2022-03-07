English Finnish

Dovre Group Plc Managers’ Transactions March 7, 2022 at 4.30 pm

Dovre Group Plc - Managers' Transactions: Koskelo Ilari

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ilari Koskelo

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Dovre Group Plc

LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 11008/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-03-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 18847 Unit price: 0.568 EUR

(2): Volume: 1200 Unit price: 0.568 EUR

(3): Volume: 300 Unit price: 0.568 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 20347 Volume weighted average price: 0.568 EUR

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore and the US, and employs more than 750 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

