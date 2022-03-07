Evoque Names Amazon Veteran Khozem Lokhandwala as Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoque™, a US-based provider of connectivity, cloud and data center services with global reach, today announced the appointment of Khozem Lokhandwala as its Chief Financial Officer.



Lokhandwala joins Evoque from Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he served as Global Vice President, Data Center Planning and Delivery. In that role, he was responsible for all aspects of data center development, including power, real estate, construction, and vendor-owned colocation facilities. Lokhandwala is a 17-year veteran of Amazon, previously serving as VP of Finance for all of AWS’ infrastructure functions. Prior to that, he has also directed finance departments across a wide range of business units, including Worldwide Retail Marketing functions, US Consumer Electronics and Appstore, as well as US Hardlines and Retail Systems.

“Khozem’s knowledge and experience in the industry provides us with a competitive advantage, fueling our evolution and growth,” said Andy Stewart, Evoque’s Chief Executive Officer. “His background across multiple disciplines and his specific experience in the data center sector will improve our ability to disrupt the status quo and deliver market-leading capabilities to our clients and prospects. This includes furthering our strategic progress of incorporating renewable energy solutions into our portfolio and accelerating the growth of our cloud consulting business, which we initiated last year with our purchase of Foghorn Consulting.”

Lokhandwala holds an MBA degree from Cornell University’s Johnson Graduate School of Management. He obtained his master’s degree from the University of Michigan and received his bachelor’s degree from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur.

“Over the past three years, Evoque has reshaped its offering to empower its wide range of clients with their constantly changing requirements,” Lokhandwala said. “I’m pleased to be joining Evoque to continue its evolution into a leading force within the industry. My sector experience aligns with Evoque’s approach in developing and delivering the strategic solutions which companies require in today’s market.”

Lokhandwala will be based at Evoque’s headquarters in Dallas and report to Stewart.

About Evoque

Evoque™, based in Dallas, offers local and global businesses an unparalleled range of services and solutions across highly-connected markets. Evoque provides companies with a unified offering of colocation, connectivity, and cloud engineering. Evoque’s market-first Multi-Generational Infrastructure (MGI™) strategy enables its clients worldwide to develop and utilize both reliable colocation and hybrid cloud offerings for all businesses taking an application-first approach. Evoque delivers a combination of connectivity, security, and redundancy that leaders increasingly require in their digital transformation initiatives. The company supports a diversified base of mid- to large-size enterprise and hyperscale customers across multiple segments, helping them comply with regulations like HIPAA, NIST, ISO and more. Visit https://www.evoquedcs.com/ for more information.

Evoque is a portfolio company of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, a leading global infrastructure asset manager that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.



Media inquiries:

Blair Felter

bfelter@evoquedcs.com