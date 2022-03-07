UpCity Survey Results: Video Marketing in 2022

CHICAGO, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpCity has announced the results of a survey asking small business owners and employees about their video marketing plans for 2022 and beyond.



The survey post, Video Marketing Study: 56% Of Companies Are Implementing Video Marketing In 2022 , gathers insight from more than 600 small business professionals in the United States and Canada about the role video marketing plays in their business, the budgets delegated to video production, the tools they use, and more.

Statistical highlights include:

71% of U.S. companies surveyed engage in video marketing activities.

27% of businesses reported having a $1,500-$1,999 video marketing/production budget since the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

17% of U.S. businesses that don’t use video marketing prioritize email marketing instead.

27% of those we surveyed said their video marketing activities are “very effective.” 47% said “somewhat effective,” and 26% said their video marketing efforts were “not very effective.”

Vimeo (23%) was the top video production tool used by our respondents. VideoScribe (10%) and FlexClip (9%) rounded out the top 3.

37% of businesses surveyed handle video production in-house.

Jack Thornburg, VP of Organic Growth at UpCity, says that small businesses can increase customer engagement while also attracting top talent through a solid video marketing strategy.

“Scroll through your social media feeds and you’ll probably see more videos than still images these days, and certainly more video content than, say, three to five years ago,” Thornburg said. “Consumers still want written content for that deep-dive research, but one of the most effective ways small businesses can get their foot in the door is through bite-sized video content that informs, engages, and compels the audience to take action.

“From a hiring perspective, our survey showed that many businesses use video production to illustrate company culture and offer an inside look at what it’s like to work there,” Thornburg continued. “This can be a very effective way to attract talented employees who may be looking for a new opportunity.”

