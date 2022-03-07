Metatron release Environmental Enhancement App

Dover, DE, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metatron (OTC Pink: MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 mobile apps, is pleased to announce it has released an Android App using FLFE Innovations EMF mitigation and Consciousness enhancement technology. The app activates a positive energetic field around a customer’s property or mobile device that raises consciousness levels and reduce the non-supportive effects of EMF.

FLFE’s (Focused Life Force Energy) technology is based on the work of Dr. David Hawkins, a leader in consciousness research and spiritual development, best known for his New York Times best-selling book “Power vs. Force”. The effectiveness and validity of the technology is supported by several independent 3rd party scientific studies, which can be found on their website. Reported benefits of operating in a high consciousness environment include increase personal energy, focus and concentration, deeper sleep and meditation, and decreased stress and anxiety.

FLFE’s mission is to support the evolution of human consciousness in an economized society. The vast majority of FLFE’s work is service related which is funded by paid subscriptions. FLFE has thousands of customers in over 70 countries and operates with higher than industry standard retention and satisfaction rates.

FLFE’s app and website offer a 15-day free trial with no credit card for anyone who wants to experience an FLFE enhanced environment.

Free Trial App Download: https://bit.ly/FocusedLifeForceEnergyApp

Free Trial Website Offer: https://bit.ly/FreeGiftofEnergy

“We are honored to work with FLFE and their revolutionary technology, we believe they are way ahead of the curve in the practical application of consciousness enhancement technology”-Joe Riehl CEO Metatron

