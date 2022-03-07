The Global Fish Sauce Market is expected to grow by $ 726.63 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period

New York, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fish Sauce Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243685/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the fish sauce market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing preference for convenience in cooking, wide applications of fish sauce, and increasing popularity of vegan fish sauce. In addition, increasing preference for convenience in cooking is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fish sauce market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The fish sauce market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Industrial fish sauce

• Traditional fish sauce



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the expansion through both regular store and e-commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the fish sauce market growth during the next few years. Also, production of fish sauce from fish waste and emergence of private label brands will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on fish sauce market covers the following areas:

• Fish sauce market sizing

• Fish sauce market forecast

• Fish sauce market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fish sauce market vendors that include Ashokasha Exim Pvt. Ltd., Blue Elephant International, Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd., Marine Resources Development Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Pantainorasingh Manufacturer Co. Ltd., Phu Quoc Fish Sauce Manufacturer Hung Thanh, PhuNhi, Pichai Fish Sauce Co. Ltd., Rayong Fish Sauce Industry Co. Ltd., Rungroj Fish Sauce Co. Ltd, Tang Sang Hah Co. Ltd., Teo Tak Seng Fish Sauce Factory Co. Ltd., Thai Fishsauce Factory Squid Brand Co. Ltd., Thaipreeda Trading Co. Ltd., Thaitan Foods International Co. Ltd., The Woks of Life LLC, Unilever PLC, Viet Huong Hong Kong, and Viet Phu Inc. Also, the fish sauce market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

