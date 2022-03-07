The Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market is expected to grow by $ 519.19 million during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

New York, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243684/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the hydrophobic coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand from the building and construction industry, growing demand for hydrophobic coatings in the automotive industry, and superior properties of hydrophobic coatings. In addition, growing demand from the building and construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hydrophobic coatings market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The hydrophobic coatings market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Building and construction

• Aerospace

• Marine

• Others



By Geographic

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in the demand for waterborne hydrophobic coatings as one of the prime reasons driving the hydrophobic coatings market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for superhydrophobic materials and growing application of two-component hydrophobic coating solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on hydrophobic coatings market covers the following areas:

• Hydrophobic coatings market sizing

• Hydrophobic coatings market forecast

• Hydrophobic coatings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hydrophobic coatings market vendors that include 3M Co., AccuCoat Inc., Aculon, Advanced Nanotech Lab, Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co. Ltd., Artekya Technology, BASF SE, CYTONIX, Drywired, Lotus Leaf Coatings Inc., NEI Corp., NeverWet LLC, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NTT Advanced Technology Corp., P2i Ltd., Pearl Global Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Sto SEA Pte. Ltd, Surfactis Technologies, The Sherwin-Williams Co., and UltraTech International Inc. Also, the hydrophobic coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243684/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________