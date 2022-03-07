Nasdaq Updates Trading Halt Status in HeadHunter Group plc ADS

NEW YORK, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® announced that the trading halt status in HeadHunter Group plc ADS (Nasdaq: HHR) was changed to "additional information requested" from the company. Trading in the company’s stock had been halted on February 28, 2022 at 06:38:00 Eastern Time at a last sale price of $15.03.



Trading will remain halted until HeadHunter Group plc ADS has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.

