Amerifirst Named a "Best Mortgage Company To Work For"

Kalamazoo, MI, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KALAMAZOO, MI (March 7, 2022) - Amerifirst Home Mortgage announces that it has been named one of the top 50 Best Mortgage Companies to Work For in 2022 by National Mortgage News and Best Companies Group. This is the second straight year the independent mortgage lender has been honored with this designation.

This annual survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the U.S. mortgage industry. National Mortgage News revealed the final rankings in a special report published today.

Amerifirst ranked #40 on the list; in the large employer category (500 or more employees).

“This year’s top companies have brought their A-game in supporting their teams through continued disruption,” said Heidi Patalano, editor-in-chief of National Mortgage News at Arizent. “The events of the past two years have underscored how important it is to be a thoughtful employer that offers a number of ways to show how much they value their ‘human capital’ and these firms did it best, according to their very own employees.”

"It's a tremendous honor to be included in such an impressive list of our nation's mortgage companies," said Dave Gahm, Amerifirst Co-CEO and Co-Founder. "We're proud to be recognized for our collaborative culture and to have such a dynamic team who live our core values and mission with passion and purpose in our local communities every day. We're people caring about people, and it shows."

Companies from across the United States participated in a two-part survey process to determine the rankings. The top 50 companies were identified based on the evaluation of each company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. An employee survey also measured the employee experience. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

Want to join our award-winning team? Click here to learn more about employment opportunities with Amerifirst.

About Amerifirst Home Mortgage

A division of Amerifirst Financial Corporation, Amerifirst Home Mortgage is a full-service residential mortgage originator and servicer. As an advocate for affordable homeownership and a mission to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others, the company consistently ranks as a top producing lender of FHA and USDA Rural Development loans. It employs over 900 team members, operates in branches across a dozen states, and has been recognized by Inc. 5000 for its dynamic growth for seven out of the past 10 years. Committed to operating by a strong set of core values, it has ranked as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation for the past six years. It is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan. www.amerifirst.com