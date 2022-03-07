Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 9 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 25/2/2022 142,017 562.43 79,874,023 Monday, 28 February 2022 1,095 564.62 618,259 Tuesday, 1 March 2022 3,607 573.76 2,069,552 Wednesday, 2 March 2022 5,449 566.39 3,086,259 Thursday, 3 March 2022 1,489 563.40 838,903 Friday, 4 March 2022 6,904 551.87 3,810,110 In the period 28/2/2022 - 4/3/2022 18,544 562.07 10,423,083 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 4/3/2022 160,561 562.39 90,297,107 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,681,285 treasury shares corresponding to 6.59% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

