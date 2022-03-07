Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 9 2022

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 25/2/2022
|142,017
|562.43
|79,874,023
|Monday, 28 February 2022
|1,095
|564.62
|618,259
|Tuesday, 1 March 2022
|3,607
|573.76
|2,069,552
|Wednesday, 2 March 2022
|5,449
|566.39
|3,086,259
|Thursday, 3 March 2022
|1,489
|563.40
|838,903
|Friday, 4 March 2022
|6,904
|551.87
|3,810,110
|In the period 28/2/2022 - 4/3/2022
|18,544
|562.07
|10,423,083
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 4/3/2022
|160,561
|562.39
|90,297,107
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,681,285 treasury shares corresponding to 6.59% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
Attachments