EMERGE NAMES CAMERON RAMSDELL CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (March 7, 2022) — Emerge, the leading platform for freight procurement, has named Cameron Ramsdell Chief Operating Officer (COO). This strategic addition to the company’s strong leadership team will support Emerge’s meteoric growth.

Ramsdell brings in-depth experience in using technology to enhance fleet performance. His career includes more than 11 years with Coyote Logistics, a UPS company. During his tenure there, he served as Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Strategic Projects. He has been responsible for building a trucking fleet leveraging machine learning and AI to reduce operating costs and allow fleets to be managed by exception. A graduate of Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of management, Ramsdell earned an MBA from this prestigious educational institution.

“Emerge is the first legitimate marketplace I’ve seen in this industry. When I met the team, saw the freight procurement and operational technology, and when I learned more about the mission behind what we’re building here, I knew this was a rare opportunity to make a lasting change. I couldn’t be more excited to join what is already an exceptional team,” said Ramsdell.

“The rapid growth Emerge is experiencing across the freight industry is nothing short of phenomenal,” said Andrew Leto, Founder and CEO of Emerge. “That is one reason we are attracting some of the industry’s heaviest hitters to serve on our executive team. These strategic additions will allow us to serve our customers better and continue to revolutionize the freight industry.”

New Leadership and Continued Platform Growth in 2022

Emerge’s Freight Procurement Platform continues to experience rapid growth, with interest from the country’s most-preeminent shippers and carriers. Emerge plans to scale its internal team significantly with new leaders joining the organization from the supply chain’s most recognized brands.

Rethinking Procurement: The Emerge Freight Procurement Platform

Emerge empowers meaningful logistics relationships by transforming the $800 billion freight industry through its award-winning Freight Procurement Platform. The Emerge platform helps streamline the disjointed and cloudy procurement landscape, bringing shippers and carriers together in one space to create and build mutually beneficial relationships.

With freight procurement and optimization becoming a common boardroom conversation, companies are increasingly looking for creative ways to find new efficiency in their supply chain. The Emerge Platform is the premier choice for carriers and shippers within the procurement ecosystem. The platform inherently creates a powerful “network effect” — opening new opportunities for all participants as the network grows and becomes more robust. With every carrier and shipper added, the Emerge marketplace becomes even more powerful — creating better, stronger opportunities and win-win scenarios for all.

Emerge is the only platform that is built for freight professionals, that is designed and led by freight experts with decades of direct, hands-on procurement experience. The Emerge executive team and board members include some of transportation’s most prominent names, having previous experience leading companies like UPS Freight, GlobalTranz, Coyote Logistics, J.B. Hunt, and FreightWaves. This expertise allows Emerge to offer solutions that enhance contract and spot procurement, enabling shippers and carriers to make more empowered, strategic decisions.

The award-winning marketplace provides access to direct capacity and live-market conditions for spot and contract freight, including its revolutionary RFP platform.

Shipper and Carrier Collaboration, Evolved

Founded by industry veteran Andrew Leto, Emerge has seen tremendous success since opening its doors in 2017. In addition to securing over $150 million in investor funding, the Emerge platform has enabled shippers to procure over $6 billion in freight by leveraging the Dynamic RFP and Spot Procurement platform. In September of 2021, Emerge announced its latest Series B funding round of $130 million, led by investment partners 9Yards Capital, Tiger Global Management, and The Spruce House Partnership, with additional participation from existing backers New Road Capital Partners and Greycroft.

“This funding will allow us to scale our business efficiently — from creating new opportunities for our current employees to filling needs from the outside where necessary,” Jack Holmes, Emerge Executive Chairman and former President & CEO of UPS Freight said. “We have been fortunate to have great partners. Financial partners, shipper partners, and carrier partners. Andrew [Leto’s] vision has continued to evolve, and we’re confident that our platform will be regarded by our partners as the most influential in transportation.”

Taking the logistics industry by storm, Emerge recently ranked on INC Magazine’s INC 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list, FreightWaves FreightTech 25, and was named a Best Employer by Forbes, the Phoenix Business Journal, and AZCentral.







About Emerge

Transforming the $800 billion freight industry, Emerge empowers meaningful logistics relationships through its award-winning Freight Procurement Platform. Built by freight professionals for freight professionals, Emerge offers solutions that enhance the procurement process, enabling shippers and carriers to make more empowered, strategic decisions. Founded in 2017, and located in Scottsdale, Arizona, Emerge is one of the fastest-growing technology startups in the U.S. Visit www.emergemarket.com to learn more or view current open positions.

