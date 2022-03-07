B2i Digital Showcases Participating Companies at 34th Annual Roth Conference as Part of Marketing Sponsorship

NEW YORK, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- B2i Digital is proud to announce that it is a Marketing Sponsor for the 34th Annual Roth Conference being held March 13-15, 2022. Six weeks ago, the digital marketing company decided to create a new section of its website to showcase the companies participating in the Roth Conference.



See the impressive list of company profiles and keep checking back as B2i Digital’s design team adds five to 10 companies each day.

Those who wish to be connected directly with a participating company’s IR firm or management team are welcomed to submit a form on that company's page.

After the Roth event, B2i Digital will work with other industry conferences as it advances its core mission: Leverage the latest digital marketing technologies to tell a company's story to retail investors, institutional investors and research analysts.

“The launch of this new section of our site provides an additional forum for investor exposure that every company needs to establish themselves with the key players in the capital markets,” said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital, Inc. “The positive response we have experienced from the participating companies and their IR firms has reaffirmed the need for a new type of service. We don’t replace conferences or IR firms. We offer a new outlet for companies to share their story with investors through targeted paid digital ad platforms and organic digital marketing campaigns.”

Investors are also encouraged to review the digital marketing company’s Featured Companies and request introductions to their management teams.

To join B2i Digital’s family of Featured Companies, email david@b2idigital.com to be considered.

Disclaimer:

B2I DIGITAL, Inc. is a marketing sponsor of the 34th Annual Roth Conference. B2I DIGITAL, Inc. is not an affiliate of Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“Roth”) and is not authorized to represent or act on behalf of Roth in any capacity. Roth has not reviewed and approved the content contained on the b2idigital.com website. The content on each page was provided and approved by each company. B2I DIGITAL, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy of the information contained herein. No content contained herein shall be considered an offer to solicit the sale of any security. B2I DIGITAL, Inc. receives compensation from our Featured Companies in the form of cash and/or stock. We do not receive compensation from the Conference Companies unless they are also Featured Companies.

About B2i Digital, Inc.

B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies to tell a company's story to retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital.com, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to bring the most relevant investors to each company based on its sector, stage in its capital markets evolution and overall company story. The company was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro who was previously the Chief Marketing Officer for Maxim Group LLC and its investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.

