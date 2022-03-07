TELUS Thompson Okanagan Community Board expands across Interior and Northern British Columbia, helping to connect more youth to a world of opportunities

KELOWNA, British Columbia, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the TELUS Thompson Okanagan Community Board announced it is expanding to include Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, Prince George, Quesnel and Cranbrook, formally changing its name to the TELUS Interior and Northern B.C. Community Board . This expansion will support 76 communities across Northern B.C., providing more Canadian youth with access to the resources they need to learn, be creative, make connections, and stay healthy, opening up new opportunities for them to thrive. TELUS’ Community Boards have a longstanding history of being there for customers and communities. Since 2011, the TELUS Interior and Northern B.C. Community Board has donated $3.1 million to 363 grassroots projects, charities and organizations.



In addition, TELUS has also announced the appointment of Michael J. Ballingall, Senior Vice President of Big White Ski Resort, as Board Chair of the TELUS Interior and Northern B.C. Community Board. Michael J. Ballingall, a dedicated TELUS Thompson Okanagan Community Board member for over 10 years and proud advocate for youth education, is a dynamic and innovative community leader within the Okanagan Valley tourism and hospitality industry. He has also previously served as the chairman of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association and as director on the Tourism Kelowna Board.

"I am humbled with this honour to lead such a dedicated group of volunteers who are committed to assisting our communities through the TELUS Community Board. With this exciting new expansion, the TELUS Interior and Northern B.C. Community Board will be able to support nearly triple the number of grassroot organizations across the region,” said Michael J. Ballingall, Board Chair of the TELUS Interior and Northern B.C. Community Board. “Every time the Community Board comes together, we make our communities stronger by ‘giving where we live’ to registered charities throughout the region. We are looking forward to working with the local organizations in the Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, Prince George, Quesnel and Cranbrook communities, in addition to the outstanding charity organizations we’ll continue to support in the Thompson Okanagan community. Together, we can continue to create a world of opportunities for our youth.”

Through the TELUS Community Boards, the TELUS Friendly Foundation ® funds more than 500 charities annually, supporting grassroots and charitable initiatives that offer health or education programs that help youth thrive in a digital world. Since 2005, TELUS and its 13 Canadian Community Boards have enabled $87 million in cash donation support to over 7,100 charitable programs across the country, supporting youth, ultimately helping them thrive in a digital world.

In B.C. alone, TELUS, our team members and retirees have provided over $250 million in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs and volunteered seven million hours to charities and community organizations since 2000.

To apply for a TELUS Community Board grant, organizations must be a Canadian registered charity and meet the eligibility funding criteria requirements. The funding deadline for this quarter is April 6, 2022. Local charities in Interior and Northern B.C. can visit friendlyfuture.com to learn more and submit an application.

