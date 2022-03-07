Attend the Virtual Sustainability Symposium 2022: Roadmap to Decarbonization

Lake City, Colo., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest report issued by United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) outlined a sobering view of the future, with dire consequences unless we take immediate action to reach full-scale decarbonization across our entire global economy.

"In short, the IPCC’s report on the state of climate change calls into question the future of natural systems, food security, human health, water availability, and economic stability, and makes it clear that no nation, species, or habitat will be immune to the devastating impacts of climate change," says Green Builder Media CEO's Sara Gutterman. "The report concludes that the only way to sufficiently address the challenges ahead is through total decarbonization."

Green Builder Media invites you to explore solutions that can get us there. Please sign up to attend our sixth Sustainability Symposium 2022: Roadmap to Decarbonization, a virtual event scheduled for April 20-21 from 12:00-2:00 pm ET.

Speakers will outline how we can expedite the transition to a cleaner, greener, and better future in which we can all enjoy a flourishing economy that is not only free of carbon emissions, but that also offers the opportunity for incredible capital gains for those with just a little ambition and imagination.

The Sustainability Symposium includes important sessions by big thinkers, such as:

Paul Hawken: "Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in one Generation"

Roger Ballentine: "Fighting Climate Change with Capitalism"

Sandra Waddock: "The "S" Factor: Human-Centric Solutions for Decarbonization"

Other topics that will be addressed include:

Decarbonizing Through Sequestration, Carbon Tech, and Intelligent Technologies

Net Zero Everything (energy, water, carbon, waste)

Electrification Revolution

The ESG Imperative

Understanding the Carbon Emissions Cycle

A New Valuation Metric for Carbon

Climate Change Strategies for Risk Mitigation and Increased Profits

Human-Scale Solutions for Environmental Challenges

Edward R. Carr, a professor of international development at Clark University and an author of the IPCC report, says: “The choice is not between if we transform or not anymore. The choice is, do we choose transformations we like? Or do we get transformed by the world in which we live because of what we’ve done to it?” A heartfelt thank you to Trane Technologies for helping us choose the transformations we like with its continued support of our annual Sustainability Symposium, as well as its total commitment to corporate sustainability.

