Axiom Exhibiting at Clinical Trial Supply New England 2022

TORONTO, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), a premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be exhibiting at Clinical Trial Supply New England 2022, March 8-9 in Waltham, MA. With over 30 solution providers gathering at the meeting, the conference provides a great opportunity for industry leaders to connect and explore ways to overcome challenges associated with clinical trial supply chain, inclusive of RTSM, IRT, Inventory Management and simplifying these key processes



“Technology to support Randomization and Inventory management should be designed to support the needs of sponsors, depots and sites with critical information that will enable leaders and managers to affect the right decisions. Too often the IRT/Inventory tech does not deliver the right information at their fingertips to manage studies,” said Andrew Schachter, Founder & CEO. “We invite attendees to come visit us at Booth 16 for a conversation over coffee to discuss needs and solutions”.

“Our dedicated team at Axiom’s RTSM group are experts in consulting and managing the IRT/Clinical configuration and support process over the course of an abundance of studies. We help from every angle – Consulting, Design, Systems configuration, Depot Management and ongoing Study Operations. I look forward to introducing my team to many of the attendees in the near future.” says Heather DiFruscia, Vice President, RTSM.

As one of the core modules of Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite, the RTSM module boasts many key features, including the ability to manage simple to complex randomizations, drug/device supply across an entire group of studies and a range of real-time dashboards to track supply, pending shipments and upcoming site needs. Fusion’s capacity for automated predictive resupply ensures that sites always have sufficient inventory for upcoming subject visits across hundreds of sites.

Axiom looks forward to meeting with sponsors at the event.

To register for this event, please visit: https://www.eventsonlineregister.com/tc-events/outsourcing-in-clinical-trials-new-england/

Learn more about Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite: https://www.axiommetrics.com/fusion-eclinical-suite/

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Axiom is celebrating its 20th anniversary after delivering hundreds of studies in dozens of countries. Since 2001, Axiom has delivered data-driven, powerful, and cost-effective eClinical Solutions and Services dedicated to small-to-medium life science companies. Fusion eClinical Suite is the most adaptable, unified platform that serves as the Connected Hub for all your Clinical Trial and operational data and reporting. Choose from over 15 fully integrated modules on a single platform: EDC, DM, RTSM/IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, eConsent, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central/Local Lab, Imaging Management, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. We are an embedded partner dedicated to the success of your study, offering managed services such as: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics, Clinical Management, eTMF Management and Pharmacovigilance.

For more information, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com

