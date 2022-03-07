Resolutions passed by Vestjysk Bank A/S’s annual general meeting held on 7 March 2022

English Danish

7 March 2022





Today, on 7 March 2022 the annual general meeting of the bank was held with the following agenda as previously published:

Board of directors’ report on the bank's activities in the past year Submission for approval of the banks's audited annual report Resolution on the appropriation of profit or covering of loss according to the approved annual report Presentation of remuneration report for an advisory vote Approval of remuneration to the Board of Directors in the current financial year Election of members of the Board of Directors, including the chairman and the vice-chairman Election of auditor Authorisation of the chairman of the meeting Any other business





The general meeting initially took note of the Board of Directors' report and the audited annual report for 2021 and the resolution proposed by the board of directors on the distribution of the profit recorded in the annual report were subsequently approved by the general meeting. The profit for the year of 2021 will therefore be distributed as follows:

Transfer of DKK 21,898,000 to holders of hybrid core capital

Transfer of DKK 1,058,090,000 to equity reserves.

By advisory vote, the general meeting approved the remuneration report for 2021, and the proposed resolution on the remuneration for the board of directors for the current financial year was also passed.

The members of the Board of Directors, who are elected by the general meeting, serve for a period of one year and the election period for such members thus expired at the annual general meeting.

Kim Duus, Niels Fessel, Bent Simonsen, Bolette van Ingen Bro, Hanne Træholt Odegaard, Jan Nordstrøm, Lars Holst and Lars Langhoff were all re-elected. Km Duus was re-elected as chairman of the Board of Directors.

Gert Jonassen was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors and as vice-chairman of the Board of Directors.

EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was elected as the bank's auditor.

The Board of Directors had not proposed any resolutions to be passed by the general meeting.

The general meeting authorised the chairman of the meeting – with a right of delegation – to file the resolutions passed with the Danish Business Authority and to make any amendments and additions thereto required by the Authority or other public authorities.

Minutes of the general meeting will be made available on Vestjysk Bank's website www.vestjyskbank.dk no later than two weeks from today.





