On 7 of March 2022 Šiaulių bankas AB (hereinafter – the Bank) has received notification of Adriano Arietti about his resignation from Bank’s Supervisory Council members.

29 March 2022 is the last day of Adriano Arietti‘s term of office as a member of Supervisory Council of the Bank.

Additional information:

Donatas Savickas, CFO

tel. +370 41 595 602 donatas.savickas @sb.lt