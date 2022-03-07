Brain Health Supplements Market to Reach $19.73 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global brain health supplements market generated $7.65 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $19.73 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in R&D activities in herbal constituents and increase in number of key players manufacturing brain health supplement products have boosted the growth of the global brain health supplements market. However, poor awareness about brain health products hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in prevalence of brain diseases and geriatric population would open new opportunities for the market players.

Impact of Covid-19 on Brain Health Supplements Market:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the demand for the brain health supplements. The minimum adverse reaction of herbal plants increased the adoption of herbal products.

Moreover, the consumption of supplements product increased during the pandemic to boost the immunity and enhance the brain function.

The report segments the global brain health supplements market on the basis of product type, age group, and region.

By product type, the herbal extracts segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. However, the natural molecules segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global brain health supplements market.

By age group, the adults dominated the market in terms of revenue, accounting for more than half of the global brain health supplements market in 2020. However, the children segment would portray the highest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

By region, the global brain health supplements market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

