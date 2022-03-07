Chase Buchanan Wealth Management Continues Global Expansion of Financial Advisers

Paphos, Cyprus, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chase Buchanan Wealth Management is undertaking a dynamic expansion, creating private wealth management hubs throughout Europe and beyond to provide adept support to foreign nationals living abroad.

As a market-leading team of Private Wealth Managers and globally experienced asset management team, Chase Buchanan focuses on long-term client relationships and bespoke guidance to ensure UK expats and foreign nationals around the globe make informed judgements about their financial future.

Regulated Financial Advisers

From its European Head office, the private wealth management firm delivers EU regulated advice, authorised by the Cypriot Securities and Exchange Commission with full licensing. In a rapidly evolving world, impacted by no end of political instability, fast-changing scenarios and market opportunities, the accredited financial advisers in each location assist a broad range of expatriates in developing strategic private wealth management plans.

International Private Wealth Management

Locations available for private financial advice include:

Cyprus: Chase Buchanan's head office has recently relocated to Paphos, the fourth-largest city and home to 50% of British nationals in Cyprus, which remains one of the most popular European island destinations for UK expats.

Spain: Developing infrastructure and coastal migration continues to lead to increased numbers of expatriates living in Spain. The Marbella Chase Buchanan team supports clients including cross-border investors, retirees and entrepreneurs.

Portugal: Often cited as one of the best retirement destinations in the EU, Portugal and the Algarve is a sought-after location for investment, tourism businesses and retirement where customised financial planning is essential.

Belgium: The Chase Buchanan financial advisers in Brussels, Belgium's capital city, are highly experienced in this multilingual country, with benefits in terms of culture, stability, and as an intersection for business operations across the EU and EEA.

Canada: UK expats looking for relocation experiences further afield often look to Canada as a country with a highly valued educational system, one of the strongest economies in the world, and an extremely stable banking system.

Malta: Chase Buchanan financial advisers in Malta work with a range of foreign nationals living abroad, including European citizens moving to Malta to take advantage of favourable living standards and business prospects.

Chase Buchanan Wealth Management Services

As specialists in financial advice for foreign nationals living overseas, Chase Buchanan's private wealth management services span the scope of planning for retirement, investment, education fees and global pension transfers.

Lee Eldridge, Chase Buchanan Group CEO, says, 'Chase Buchanan is at the forefront of private wealth management and tax with a specialism on UK Nationals living abroad, we aspire to provide the best levels of financial advisory service in the industry.

We have focused on our expansion phase to strengthen our physical presence in key locations for foreign nationals living abroad, with the right people, and the right structures available adherent to the right financial regulations.'

For further details about the guidance available to UK expats in any of the Chase Buchanan locations, read about our financial services.

Media Contact:

Natalie Karr

Woya Digital

hello@woya.co.uk