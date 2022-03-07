BITMANU 3nm ASIC Miners Declared Most Powerful Miners

New York, NY, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the last couple of months, BITMANU has disrupted the global crypto mining market with its three power packed mining rigs. Within a very short period of time, BITMANU miners have been touted by many industry experts as the most powerful miners ever built.



BITMANU has impressed the entire crypto fraternity by taking mining profitability to an all new level. This can be attributed to the unprecedented hash rates offered by the company’s BM1, BM2, and BM Pro miners. These 3nm ASIC Miners not only offer the highest hash rates amongst all miners in the current market, but also have reasonably low power consumptions.





BM1: Bitcoin 380 TH/s, Litecoin 40 GH/s, Ethereum 2.5 GH/s, Monero 3 MH/s

BM2: Bitcoin 610 TH/s, Litecoin 64 GH/s, Ethereum 4 GH/s, Monero 5 MH/s

BM Pro: Bitcoin 1950 TH/s, Litecoin 200 GH/s, Ethereum 13 GH/s, Monero 16 MH/s



These impressive hash rates have influenced many seasoned mining experts as well as common crypto enthusiasts to try out BITMANU’s BM1, BM2, and BM Pro miners. Looking at the profits they have earned, it is safe to assume that they were not disappointed at all.



 BM 1: Bitcoin ($3k), Litecoin ($4k), Ethereum ($5k), and Monero ($6k).

BM2: Bitcoin ($6k), Litecoin ($7k), Ethereum ($7.5k), and Monero ($9k).

BM Pro: Bitcoin ($18k), Litecoin ($20k), Ethereum ($22k), and Monero ($27k).



As a result of these astounding profitability figures, most of the BITMANU customers have been able to achieve 100% return on their investment in less than a month. Significantly, many of these highly impressed customers were able to do this with little to no exposure to crypto mining. BITMANU has recently introduced a Buy 3 Get 1 Free offer for its rapidly expanding clientele.



To find out more, please visit https://bitmanu.com



