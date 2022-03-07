Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION
Paris, 07/03/2022
Disclosure of trading in own shares
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 28 February 2022, 1, 2, 3 and 4 March 2022
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021
I. Summary presentation
|Name of issuer
|Identity code of issuer
|Transaction date
|Identity code of financial instrument
|Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
|Market
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|28 February 2022
|FR0000120503
|100,000
|31.5781
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|01 March 2022
|FR0000120503
|100,000
|31.6122
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|02 March 2022
|FR0000120503
|100,000
|31.1479
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|03 March 2022
|FR0000120503
|100,000
|31.5700
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|04 March 2022
|FR0000120503
|100,000
|30.2405
|XPAR
II. Detailed presentation
https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/2022-03-07-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xls
BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246
