Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

| Source: BOUYGUES BOUYGUES

Paris, FRANCE

REGULATED INFORMATION 
Paris, 07/03/2022
Disclosure of trading in own shares

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 28 February 2022, 1, 2, 3 and 4 March 2022
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021

I.      Summary presentation

Name of issuerIdentity code of issuerTransaction dateIdentity code of financial instrumentTotal daily volume traded (number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares purchasedMarket
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6328 February 2022FR0000120503100,00031.5781XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6301 March 2022FR0000120503100,00031.6122XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6302 March 2022FR0000120503100,00031.1479XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6303 March 2022FR0000120503100,00031.5700XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6304 March 2022FR0000120503100,00030.2405XPAR

II.      Detailed presentation


https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/2022-03-07-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xls

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares_Bouygues - March 07 of 2022