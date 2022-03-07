English French

Paris, March 07th, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From February 28th to March 04th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 28th to March 04th, 2022 :

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 28/02/2022 FR0000125486 152012 93,4035 XPAR VINCI 28/02/2022 FR0000125486 64281 93,4224 CEUX VINCI 28/02/2022 FR0000125486 10645 93,4204 TQEX VINCI 28/02/2022 FR0000125486 11205 93,4369 AQEU VINCI 01/03/2022 FR0000125486 155595 93,2118 XPAR VINCI 01/03/2022 FR0000125486 65125 93,0679 CEUX VINCI 01/03/2022 FR0000125486 10837 93,0719 TQEX VINCI 01/03/2022 FR0000125486 11405 93,0917 AQEU VINCI 02/03/2022 FR0000125486 318090 92,0280 XPAR VINCI 02/03/2022 FR0000125486 134388 92,1546 CEUX VINCI 02/03/2022 FR0000125486 21919 92,1535 TQEX VINCI 02/03/2022 FR0000125486 23354 92,1485 AQEU VINCI 03/03/2022 FR0000125486 165537 92,7972 XPAR VINCI 03/03/2022 FR0000125486 68637 92,7843 CEUX VINCI 03/03/2022 FR0000125486 11300 92,7849 TQEX VINCI 03/03/2022 FR0000125486 11971 92,8130 AQEU VINCI 04/03/2022 FR0000125486 330472 87,8031 XPAR VINCI 04/03/2022 FR0000125486 138117 87,6830 CEUX VINCI 04/03/2022 FR0000125486 22600 87,6844 TQEX VINCI 04/03/2022 FR0000125486 23922 87,7004 AQEU TOTAL 1 751 412 91,2437

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

