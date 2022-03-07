Disclosure of transactions in own shares from February 28th to March 04th, 2022

Nanterre, FRANCE

                              Paris, March 07th, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From February 28th to March 04th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 28th to March 04th, 2022 :

  1. Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI28/02/2022FR000012548615201293,4035XPAR 
VINCI28/02/2022FR00001254866428193,4224CEUX 
VINCI28/02/2022FR00001254861064593,4204TQEX 
VINCI28/02/2022FR00001254861120593,4369AQEU 
VINCI01/03/2022FR000012548615559593,2118XPAR 
VINCI01/03/2022FR00001254866512593,0679CEUX 
VINCI01/03/2022FR00001254861083793,0719TQEX 
VINCI01/03/2022FR00001254861140593,0917AQEU 
VINCI02/03/2022FR000012548631809092,0280XPAR 
VINCI02/03/2022FR000012548613438892,1546CEUX 
VINCI02/03/2022FR00001254862191992,1535TQEX 
VINCI02/03/2022FR00001254862335492,1485AQEU 
VINCI03/03/2022FR000012548616553792,7972XPAR 
VINCI03/03/2022FR00001254866863792,7843CEUX 
VINCI03/03/2022FR00001254861130092,7849TQEX 
VINCI03/03/2022FR00001254861197192,8130AQEU 
VINCI04/03/2022FR000012548633047287,8031XPAR 
VINCI04/03/2022FR000012548613811787,6830CEUX 
VINCI04/03/2022FR00001254862260087,6844TQEX 
VINCI04/03/2022FR00001254862392287,7004AQEU 
       
  TOTAL1 751 41291,2437  

        II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

