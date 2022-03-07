Heartbeat Health Successfully Completes SOC 2® Type 2 Security Compliance Certification

NEW YORK, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartbeat Health, a Virtual-First Cardiology company that leverages data, device connectivity, and clinicians to deliver on-demand cardiovascular services, announced today that it has successfully completed SOC 2® Type 2 Security compliance certification, the leading industry standard for managing enterprise healthcare data security and privacy.

SOC 2® is a compliance assessment developed by the AICPA, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Its purpose is to ensure that businesses handle data appropriately and securely, a non-negotiable standard for emerging companies that work with sensitive data. Heartbeat Health provides Virtual Cardiology clinical services to thousands of patients annually — this security and privacy ensure data integrity and confidentiality for the various stakeholders Heartbeat serves.

To achieve SOC 2® certification, Heartbeat Health began the compliance journey in June of 2021 by enlisting SherTech's information security advisory services. The process was then independently audited by Linford & Company, using Vanta's platform which helps automate the compliance process.

"At Heartbeat, we understand the importance of securing patient data and are taking a proactive approach to working toward achieving the highest levels of compliance," said Nayan Jain, Co-Founder & Executive Vice President of Solutions at Heartbeat Health. "Our partners have similar compliance requirements and processes, so by starting with SOC 2, we are adopting a standard that is recognized and interoperable."

As Heartbeat Health moves forward in the year ahead and beyond, the company will continue to deploy additional Virtual Cardiology services and handle more sensitive healthcare information. Achieving SOC 2® compliance is a critical milestone toward preparing for that reality and Heartbeat's vision of creating the most modern cardiology ecosystem in the country. For more information on Heartbeat's Virtual-First Cardiology approach, please visit heartbeathealth.com.

About Heartbeat Health

Heartbeat Health is a Virtual-First Cardiology company pioneering a new approach to heart care. Powered by a connected ecosystem of heart health providers, our virtual-first model uses real-time clinical data and device connectivity to deliver a range of clinical services, including same-day diagnostic reads, televisits, and virtual care programs. By improving the access, quality, and outcomes of cardiovascular disease, Heartbeat helps provider groups and at-risk organizations identify, monitor, and close gaps in care for their member populations with rising CVD risk. Heartbeat's virtual capabilities are available in every state in the U.S., across every cardiac condition, and at every level of severity.

Virtual-First Cardiology has arrived. Learn more at heartbeathealth.com

