Carahsoft Secures Exclusive Symantec Cybersecurity Aggregator Agreement with Broadcom in United States

RESTON, Va., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a new agreement with Broadcom Inc. to be the exclusive Public Sector Cybersecurity Aggregator partner in the United States, for the Symantec security portfolio, part of Broadcom Software.



With the addition of this new Cybersecurity Aggregator agreement, Carahsoft is now the exclusive U.S. distributor for all Broadcom Software solutions to channel partners in the Public Sector serving Federal, State and Local Government and Education markets. Carahsoft plans to provide a range of initiatives that will enable the Broadcom Software Public Sector channel partner community to create and be financially rewarded for delivering outstanding customer experiences, increased customer retention and growth.

Broadcom Software is committed to making the strategic investments that will help give Carahsoft the flexibility and resources to deliver industry-leading customer service and technical support to Broadcom Software Public Sector customers of all sizes. Through this new agreement, the cybersecurity channel partner community will be better positioned to deliver outstanding customer experiences, increase customer retention, as well as maximize growth and revenues. In partnership with Broadcom Software, Carahsoft plans to offer significant incentives and deal registration plans that will help fuel growth in these important segments.

“This agreement will create a compelling opportunity for our cybersecurity Public Sector channel partners,” said Brian Snell, Carahsoft’s Sales Director for the Broadcom Software business. “Through this agreement, Broadcom Software and Carahsoft will focus efforts and investments on the resources to boost resellers’ sales of Symantec solutions and provide new programs and focus for the small and medium business customer segment. We’re committed to offering improved partner support, incentives, and pricing to help promote quality engagements and optimized customer experiences.”

“Through this collaboration, we will be able to deliver innovative security solutions to all of our customers seamlessly in Public Sector, and do so faster, more efficiently, and more reliably,” said Cynthia Loyd, Vice President of Global Enterprise, Partner and Commercial Sales for Broadcom Software. “Partners are critical to the success of the Public Sector customer space for Broadcom Software. We are offering extensive resources to build trust and confidence in our collaboration and invite our Symantec resellers to join with Carahsoft to capitalize on these opportunities.”

Carahsoft continues to be a trusted Broadcom Software distributor for Cybersecurity, Mainframe and Agile Operations Software solutions supporting Broadcom Software private sector partners in North America.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

