Umicore - Acquisition of own shares
On the basis of Article 207 of the Royal Decree of 30 January 2001, as amended on 22 December 2016, implementing the Belgian Companies Code, Umicore announces the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated market Euronext Brussels.
|Date of acquisition
|Number of shares
|% of total shares
|Average price (€)
|Highest price (€)
|Lowest price (€)
|28/02/2022
|65,000
|0.026%
|36.37
|36.74
|35.58
|1/03/2022
|100,000
|0.041%
|36.96
|37.60
|36.62
|2/03/2022
|100,000
|0.041%
|37.85
|38.53
|36.46
|3/03/2022
|75,000
|0.030%
|37.76
|39.11
|37.10
|4/03/2022
|80,000
|0.032%
|35.63
|37.17
|35.04
|Total for the week
|420,000
|0.170%
|36.97
|39.11
|35.04
|Total in 2022
|905,000
|0.367%
|36.42
|39.11
|34.25
All details related to the acquisition of own shares by Umicore can be found here.
For more information
Investor Relations
Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 eva.behaeghe@umicore.com