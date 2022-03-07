Ensurge Micropower ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 3 February 2022 regarding a successful private placement of shares, through an allocation of 125,561,401 new shares in Tranche 1 and an allocation of 41,105,265 new shares in Tranche 2, for total gross proceeds (i.e. both tranches) of approximately NOK 100 million. Further reference is made to the announcement by the Company on 24 February 2022 regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting held on the same date, wherein Tranche 2 was approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The share capital increase associated with Tranche 2 has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 210,563,602.48 divided into 1,914,214,568 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.11.

