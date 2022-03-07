Icelandair: Traffic Data February 2022

In February 2022, the total number of Icelandair passengers on international and domestic flights was around 125,000, which is more than fivefold increase compared to 2021. The total capacity in February was 58% of February 2019 capacity levels.

The total number of passengers on international flights was around 109,000, compared to around 5,000 in February 2021. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 66,000 and from Iceland around 27,000. Via passengers were around 16,000, compared to around 37,000 the month before. The drop in via passengers is mainly because of the effects of the Omicron variant on some of our markets, and adverse weather in Iceland in February that affected connecting flights in our KEF hub. On-time performance was 75%, despite operations being impacted by adverse weather.

The load factor on international flights was 66% compared to 25% in February 2021 and 76% in February 2019. The load factor on flights to and from Europe (72%) was significantly higher than on flights to and from North America (60%).

The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 16,000 compared to 14,000 last year. The load factor on domestic flights was around 80% compared to 66% in February 2021. The domestic operation has recovered well and year to date, the number of domestic passengers has increased by 13% compared to 2021.

Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 29% compared to February 2021. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometres was similar to what it was in February 2021.

Icelandair’s operations in February were impacted by weather in Iceland which resulted in some cancellations and rerouting. With pro-active changes to the flight schedule, the effect of the weather was minimized.

With a strengthening booking status for the months ahead, the outlook is positive. While uncertainty due to the pandemic and related travel restrictions are diminishing the conflict in Ukraine and related impact are closely monitored. The company will continue to use its flexibility to adjust to the situation at any given time.

Route Network Feb 22 Feb 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 124,607 19,024 555% 238,010 42,238 463% Load Factor 66.4% 30.3% 36.0 ppt 62.8% 36.6% 26.2 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 485.8 50 863% 1,020 124 723% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 322.3 15 2007% 641 45 1312% INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS Feb 22 Feb 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) To market (passengers) 66,166 2,863 2211% 106,540 8,611 1137% From market (passengers) 26,864 2,132 1160% 50,198 7,507 569% Via market (passengers) 15,693 64 24420% 52,552 597 8703% Number of Passengers 108,723 5,059 2049% 209,290 16,715 1152% Load Factor 66.2% 25.4% 40.8 ppt 62.7% 33.9% 28.8 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 480.2 44.4 981% 1,009.6 112.2 800% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 317.8 11.3 2714% 632.7 38.1 1563% Stage length (KM) 2,978 2,447 22% 3,035 2,411 26% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 75.0% 97.0% -30.0 ppt 70.0% 88.0% -18.0 ppt DOMESTIC FLIGHTS Feb 22 Feb 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 15,884 13,965 14% 28,720 25,523 13% Load Factor 80.0% 66.0% 14.0 ppt 76.8% 62.9% 13.9 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 5.6 6.1 -8% 10.3 11.6 -12% Cargo & Leasing Feb 22 Feb 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours - Leasing 1,399 1,088 29% 2,271 2,120 7% Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 10,189 10,307 -1% 20,789 20,770 0% CO2 EMISSIONS Feb 22 Feb 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Total CO2 emissions tonnes 79,221 10,883 628% 120,815 22,282 442% CO2 emissions per OTK 0.91 2.35 -61% 0.97 1.58 -39%



