CBT Joins Nokia Global Partner Program

Orange, CA, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT, a woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator, today announced it will expand its leadership position in IoT and information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) convergence by joining the top partners in the world, building best-in-class solutions with Nokia.

As a result of this relationship, CBT adds industrial-grade private wireless capabilities including 4G/LTE, 5G, Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), and MulteFire radio access together with a range of optional Nokia Industrial Devices for connectivity to IoT and communications applications. CBT and Nokia’s Industrial-grade Private Wireless networks provide the next-generation connectivity customers need to meet the requirements of Industry 4.0 applications to increase automation, ensure safety and security, and achieve new levels of quality, efficiency, and productivity.

These capabilities bolster CBT’s industry-leading portfolio of IoT and IT/OT convergence solutions, including Connected Worker, Worker Health & Safety, Condition Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance, Asset Integrity, and Video as a Sensor.

“I am very excited about the relationship with Nokia and synergistic fit into the solution portfolio at CBT,” said Lonnie Ludwig, Vice President of Solution Development at CBT. “We pride ourselves on working with best-of-breed partners and Nokia is no exception. Private 5G/LTE and the solution set that Nokia provides combined with CBT’s expertise as a Domain Expert Integrator in IoT and IT/OT convergence will provide our customers with unique value and differentiation in their specific markets. The power of dependable, ubiquitous, and safe connectivity is no longer a good to have, it is a must. Looking forward to an amazing partnership!”

Vikas Trehan, VP of North America Channel Sales at Nokia, said: “We are pleased to welcome CBT to the Nokia Global Partner Program. By joining the program, CBT will be able to leverage Nokia private wireless connectivity solutions to help their enterprise customers achieve high productivity and efficiency by accelerating their digital transformation initiatives.”

To learn more about the benefits of IoT and IT/OT convergence solutions powered by industrial-grade private wireless from CBT and Nokia, customers can schedule a Quickstart ideation session with CBT or reach out directly to the team at cbtinfo@cbtechinc.com.

About CBT:

CBT is an unparalleled design-thinking and integration-engineering company. It utilizes unique expertise to bridge the gap between OT and IT and accelerate smart operations in manufacturing, utilities, oil and gas, and healthcare. CBT’s solutions are powered by next-generation innovations from an industry-leading partner ecosystem, led by Nokia, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, PTC, AMD, NVIDIA, Intel, ABB, Guardhat, RealWear, and many more. As a first mover and Domain Expert Integrator, CBT has a proven track record of taking customers from ideas to execution in production environments. Its solutions go beyond the data center to deliver business transformation across the enterprise.

For more information, visit the CBT website, blog, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages.

Attachment