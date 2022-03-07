3D Scanning Market Expected to Reach $16.66 Billion By 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global 3D scanning market generated $3.72 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $16.66 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in need for highly accurate 3D scanning, ongoing technological advancements in 3D scanning, and growing need to capture large volumes of 3D data for modelling and analysis drive the growth of the global 3D scanning market. However, high price of high-resolution 3D scanners paired with dependence of market growth on non-3D businesses restrain the growth to some extent. On the other hand, structured light-based 3D scanning presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 negatively impacted the growth of 3D scanning in 2020, due to global lockdown which led to unavailability of skilled workforce and delay or cancelation of projects across construction, and commercial sectors.

At the same time, rise in penetration of 3D scanning solution across the healthcare sector during the pandemic boosted the market growth.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global 3D scanning market based on type, services, range, application, and region. Based on type, the laser scanner segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 16.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the healthcare segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 17.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the global 3D scanning market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, LAMEA region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global 3D scanning market analyzed in the research include Faro Technologies, Inc., Creaform, Inc., Direct Dimensions, Inc., GOM mbH, Konica Minolta, Inc., Nikon Corporation, Autodesk, Inc., 3D Systems, Inc., ShapeGrabber, and Maptek Pty Ltd. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

