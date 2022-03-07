At 12.2% CAGR, Global IoT in Defense Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 32 Billion by 2028: Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “IoT in Defense Market By Application Type (Equipment Maintenance, Health Monitoring, Real-Time Fleet Management, Training & Simulation, and Inventory Management), By Element (Software, Hardware, and Services), By Accessibility (Cellular, Wi-Fi, Radio Frequency Identification, and Others) and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Outline, Market Insights, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global IoT in Defense Market size & share was worth around USD 32 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 65 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12.2% over the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

The study examines the drivers, restraints, and challenges that the IoT in defense market as well as the impact that these factors are having on demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the paper examines emerging potential in the IoT in the defense industry.

What is IoT in Defense? How big is the IoT in Defense Market?

Market Overview:

The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) into defense, also known as Military IoT, is an endeavor to build interconnected devices capable of performing a variety of military functions or missions. Defense IoT is expected to change information collection, analysis, and flow, allowing for more intelligent interactions across humans, interfaces, and networks, ultimately improving combat decision-making. Modern military forces rely heavily on electronic networks for communication and a variety of other activities.

Furthermore, the integration of IoT into the armed forces has a wide range of military benefits, ranging from equipment maintenance to personnel monitoring to stock management. Internet of Things is being developed on a global scale, with a focus on non-military uses for personnel. IoT is a viewpoint that considers the inevitable closeness of a variety of perceptive things and objects on the planet. They can connect and work with each other to create new applications through remote and wired connections, with the end goal of achieving shared objectives.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/iot-in-defense-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 221+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global IoT in Defense Market: Growth Drivers

Rising demand to adopt advanced technologies are likely to pave the market’s growth

The need for improved national security has increased the demand for global IoT in the defense market. The defense industry of a region is seen as a valuable asset for the national territory, and it is critical that this sector be equipped with cutting-edge technology. As a result, demand for military IoT in the defense industry has been increasing at a rapid pace in recent years. National territories desperately need greater physical security on a national scale, and defense IoT plays a significant role in attaining this goal. The availability of a unified electronic manufacturing base across regions has also played an important role in the expansion of the global IoT in defense market.

The advantages of IoT in terms of high connectivity, increased security, and rapid decision-making skills are driving the IoT in defense market. Furthermore, the IoT in defense market is being driven by a growing demand for creative and dependable services. However, because of the nature of the Internet, connectivity, embedded operating systems, and backend resources, IoT objects are susceptible to cyber-attacks. Furthermore, the majority of traditional security solutions built for enterprise systems are inapplicable to IoT devices. On the other hand, massive power consumption by the IoT during battles or wars may also hinder the growth of the IoT in defense market.

Industry Major Market Players

Some of the main competitors dominating the global IoT in defense market are;

Freewave Technologies

Northrup Grunman

At & T

Radisys

Aerovironment Inc.

General Atmoics

Aeronautical Sysytems

Textron Sysytems

Honeywell International Inc.

Elbit Systems

Prox Dynamics

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/iot-in-defense-market

IoT in Defense Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 epidemic in 2020 had a negative influence on the economies of several countries throughout the world due to complete or partial lockdown and transportation restrictions. Defense IoT product producers, including subsystems and components, suffered considerable revenue losses. Although the use of IoT in the military for a variety of applications is becoming increasingly significant, the implementation of the lockdown caused a disturbance in the supply chain, resulting in a temporary halt in the production process. The global crisis also impacted long-term defense IoT contracts, which contributed to the global IoT in defense market's falling growth.

The lack of industrial activity, restricted project investments, and slowing economic conditions resulted in lower global demand for industrial products. The Covid-19 pandemic, on the other hand, had a short-term influence on demand for military IoT in the defense sector. In addition, firms are cooperating with technological behemoths to create and deploy digital technologies that will improve the efficiency of military operations.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for IoT in Defense industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the IoT in Defense Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the IoT in Defense Industry?

What segments does the IoT in Defense Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the IoT in Defense Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the IoT in Defense market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 12.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Through primary research, it was established that the IoT in Defense market was valued at approximately USD 32 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to about USD 65 billion by 2028.

Over the past several years, hardware has dominated the worldwide Iot in defense market, and this trend is predicted to continue over the forecast period.

On the basis of region, North America generated the largest amount of revenue in the global IoT in Defense market.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 32 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 65 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 12.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Freewave Technologies, Northrup Grunman, At & T, Radisys, Aerovironment Inc., General Atmoics Aeronautical Sysytems, Textron Sysytems, Honeywell International Inc., Elbit Systems, Prox Dynamics., and Others Key Segment By Application Type, By Element, By Accessibility, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Segmentation Analysis In IoT in Defense Market

The global IoT in defense market is segregated on the basis of application type, element, accessibility, and region.

By application type, the market is divided into equipment maintenance, health monitoring, real-time fleet management, training & simulation, and inventory management. Real-time fleet management has the greatest market share in the global IoT in defense market.

By element, the market is classified into software, hardware, and services. Hardware has dominated the global IoT in defense market with the highest share in recent years and is expected to continue this trend over the projected period.

By accessibility, the market is divided into cellular, Wi-Fi, radio frequency identification, and others. Among these, the cellular connectivity mode is predicted to have the largest share during the forecast period because it provides more stable bandwidth correspondence for a number of audio and data real-time applications.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/iot-in-defense-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@fnfresearch.com

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to account for a sizable share of market revenue

North America earned the most revenue in the global IoT in defense market because of its technologically advanced infrastructure, high adoption of the internet of things (IoT), and growing demand for IoT in defense tools. Furthermore, technological advancements such as the evolution of industrial infrastructure to a smart environment and the integration of blockchain & cryptographic procedures across IoT security services are likely to propel the market in Asia-Pacific to new heights.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a rapid pace throughout the projected period, owing to emerging economies such as India & China, increased urbanization, and other reasons.

Inquire before buying this Research Report - https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/iot-in-defense-market

Recent developments

July 2021: Robotics Research (RR), LLC received an all-electric version of the RIPSAW® M5, known as the M5-E, from Textron Systems and Howe & Howe, Inc. This robotic vehicle was supplied in its flat-deck configuration to enable weapon integration testing at the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center. The deal, which was won in the fall of 2020, resulted in a vehicle with innovative technology that provided unparalleled capability.

Robotics Research (RR), LLC received an all-electric version of the RIPSAW® M5, known as the M5-E, from Textron Systems and Howe & Howe, Inc. This robotic vehicle was supplied in its flat-deck configuration to enable weapon integration testing at the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center. The deal, which was won in the fall of 2020, resulted in a vehicle with innovative technology that provided unparalleled capability. August 2021: The Missile Defense Futures Lab (MDFL) of Northrop Grumman Corporation has recently been established in Huntsville. MDFL, the company's missile defense division, is leading the way in developing, testing, and fielding an integrated missile defense system with speed and precision.

The global IoT in defense market is segmented as follows:

By Application Type

Equipment Maintenance

Health Monitoring

Real-Time Fleet Management

Training & Simulation

Inventory Management

By Element

Software

Hardware

Services

By Accessibility

Cellular

Wi-Fi

Radio Frequency Identification

Others

Browse the full “IoT in Defense Market By Application Type (Equipment Maintenance, Health Monitoring, Real-Time Fleet Management, Training & Simulation, and Inventory Management), By Element (Software, Hardware, and Services), By Accessibility (Cellular, Wi-Fi, Radio Frequency Identification, and Others) and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Outline, Market Insights, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/iot-in-defense-market

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Share & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Application Type, by Element, by Accessibility, and by Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global IoT in Defense Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/iot-in-defense-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Internet of Things (IoT) Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-internet-of-things-iot-market-by-software-792

Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/internet-of-things-iot-in-energy-market-by-569

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-5g-fixed-wireless-access-fwa-market-by

Industry 4.0 Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-industry-40-market-by-technology-artificial-intelligence-963

Managed Security Service Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/managed-security-services-market-by-service-type-firewall-277

Open Source Intelligence Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/open-source-intelligence-market-by-sources-public-government-143

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com