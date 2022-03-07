Luther Burbank Savings Board Member Anita Gentle Newcomb Receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Auburn Alumni Association

SANTA ROSA, Calif., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luther Burbank Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LBC), the holding company for Luther Burbank Savings (the “Bank”), announces member of the Luther Burbank Corporation Board of Directors, Anita Gentle Newcomb, was honored with the highest award given by the Auburn Alumni Association at Auburn’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement Awards dinner and ceremony on February 26.

Ms. Newcomb graduated from Auburn University in 1976, earning a degree in accountancy, with honors, and earned her MBA with a concentration in finance from the University of Houston in 1987. Ms. Newcomb’s experience spans over three decades in the financial services industry as a commercial banker, investment banker, and strategic consultant. She has advised regional and community banks and financial services companies on a wide range of corporate development initiatives from strategic planning, consumer and business banking strategy, and corporate governance best practices, to mutual conversions and valuing and structuring acquisitions. Most recently, Ms. Newcomb was president of A.G. Newcomb & Co., a financial services consultancy. She served on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond – Baltimore Branch from 2010 through 2015.

