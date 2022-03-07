1-800-Injured Connects Accident Victims With Personal Injury Lawyers From Their New Office in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Lauderdale has become a hotbed of accidents in recent years, mainly due to the large population influx from different parts of the country. With a bigger population comes more car accidents. This is why 1-800-Injured is proud to now offer legal help to car accident victims in Fort Lauderdale. Potential clients can now visit 1-800-Injured in their downtown Fort Lauderdale office by appointment.

About 1-800-Injured

1-800-Injured is a lawyer and medical referral service that relieves the stress of finding a personal injury attorney after an accident. They help injury victims connect with reputable car accident lawyers in Fort Lauderdale, FL, with ease.

Car accident victims are subject to traumas that can last long after the accident has occurred. Many victims do not know where to turn for help, but with 1-800-Injured, car accident victims have access to a network of experienced lawyers who are dedicated to getting the best possible outcome for a case. 1-800-Injured is a lawyer and medical referral service that helps victims of negligence get the help they deserve.

Insurance companies regularly lowball accident victims in an attempt to avoid paying out on legitimate claims. This is where the experience of a personal injury lawyer comes in handy. 1-800-Injured has a network of experienced lawyers who know how to deal with insurance companies and get victims the compensation they deserve for their injuries. Car accident victims in Fort Lauderdale can now contact 1-800-Injured to be quickly paired with a reputable attorney in the area.

1-800-Injured Fort Lauderdale

1-800-Injured's new office is located right in downtown Fort Lauderdale near the Riverwalk and the NSU Art Museum. Traveling from the airport, they are about 4.5 miles from Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL).

The new office is located in the Bank of America Financial Center on Las Olas Blvd. There is a parking garage (Las Olas City Center Garage) on SE 2nd Street.

Contact Information

1-800-Injured

401 E Las Olas Blvd Suite 1472

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

info@1800injured.care

(954) 361-7006

Related Images











Image 1: 1-800-Injured





1-800-Injured logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment