Woman-Owned Cocktail Company Supports Women in Business for International Women’s Day

Carrollton, TX, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning March 8th, International Women’s Day, consumers can purchase custom t-shirts, tote bags, and notebooks designed by Talisa Almonte, a female digital artist, to show solidarity with women working to make a mark in their respective fields.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Dress for Success Dallas, an organization that offers free professional clothing, educational resources, mock interviews, professional development and more to underserved women.

While societies around the world are growing more progressive, the gender wage gap remains a global issue. According to the World Economic Forum, it will take an estimated 268 years to close the gap.

The statistics are still grizzly if zoomed into the United States. According to Pew Research, in 2020, women made 84 percent of what men made while performing the same jobs. This is the reason for Equal Pay Day, which falls on March 15th this year.

According to pay-equity.org, this day marks the length of time it took women nationwide to make the same amount of money men made last year, starting in January of 2021. This means, on average, it took women 14.5 months to make what men made in 12 months for the exact same jobs.

Aside from pay disparities, just securing a proverbial “seat at the table” is a struggle for women across the country.

“While women have made great strides in America, women still face social and unconscious bias,” said Karen Johnson, executive director of Dress for Success Dallas. “Women only account for 21 percent of senior leadership. Women are less likely to be promoted than men and only 2.3 percent of venture capital is granted to women. I’m passionate about the work we produce because it helps to close these gaps and positions women to win in the workforce.”

Though Merrilee Kick was able to, eventually, bypass the “boys club” of alcohol and partner with talented men and women to build a multi-million-dollar brand, she credits much of her success to professional development.

According to her, education is the great equalizer.

Access to career training, financial literacy, networking opportunities and confidence building are at the heart of Dress for Success’ mission.

“It’s an area that speaks directly to my core of empowering, educating and equipping women with development tools and self-confidence to live life to their full potential,” Johnson said.

At the root of the resources being provided by Dress for Success, or the mission to raise funds for the organization, is women helping women.

Historically, men have been able to rise in the ranks through relationship building, access to exclusive opportunities, and the pursuit of higher learning.

Today, there has been a tide shift. A code is developing among women in power to make their knowledge and personal development keys accessible to others. Women in all arenas are aiming to pull other women up with them to combat a largely exclusionary system.

“As a Latina small business owner myself, I have an extra special soft spot and appreciation for all women-owned businesses,” Almonte said. “It’s already so much tougher for women to get access to the same kinds of funding, opportunities and exposure. Being able to help a woman-owned business grow through my work feels that much more special.”

Almonte has worked on lots of major projects such as an alternate movie poster for “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Her work can be seen on BuzzBallz’s exclusive Women’s History month totes, t-shirts, and journals. These items can be purchased while supplies last through the end of March on BuzzBallz’s online merch shop.

