Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey Names Nicole Martone Vice President

Fairfield, NJ, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey (CMC NJ) is pleased to announce the promotion of Nicole Martone, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, to vice president.

As vice president, Ms. Martone will lend her progressive leadership style to training and developing the next generation of managers and branch leaders. She has worked in the property management industry since 1999. She joined CMC NJ in 2005 as an assistant manager and served as community association manager, community director, and vice president of operations, prior to her most recent promotion. Ms. Martone is a member of the 2019 and 2022 Associa UP for Leaders Program, a two-tiered high potential program designed to develop Associa’s next generation of leaders.

Ms. Martone is actively involved in several industry-related organizations. She is a member of the Community Associations Institute New Jersey Chapter and the current vice president of the editorial committee. She has also published several articles in the CAI’s Community Trends magazine.

“Since joining the Associa family in 2005, Nicole has been instrumental in our success developing lasting relationships with our client associations and boards of directors,” stated Jackie Thermidor, CMCA®, AMS®,CMC NJ president. “We are excited to have her continued leadership play a pivotal role as we expand our community outreach.”

Ms. Martone holds her Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Associations Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) and her Association Management Specialist (AMS®) and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designations from CAI.

