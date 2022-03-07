Fortinet Announces It Has Suspended Operations in Russia

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer at Fortinet

“Like many around the world, we are watching what’s happening in Ukraine with great concern and as a result are compelled to take action. We regret the impact this will have on our employees, partners, and customers who are adversely impacted by the actions of the Russian government.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it ceased operations within Russia. This included the suspension of Fortinet sales, support, and professional services. Fortinet continues to follow all security protocols and U.S. and other applicable government regulations and guidelines.

Supporting Our Customers, Partners and Employees

As the situation continues to unfold in Ukraine and affected regions, the safety of our employees, customers, and partners in the region and around the world remains a top priority. Fortinet is committed to supporting our Ukrainian team members and our customers. We will also continue to support our employees in Russia who are being unwillingly impacted.

We are working with customers and governments worldwide to help defend against Russian cyber attacks. As a founding member of the World Economic Forum Centre for Cybersecurity, and through our partnerships with the Cyber Threat Alliance, and Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) convened by the U.S. Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Fortinet is actively collaborating across a global network of NGO, industry, and public sector organizations in efforts to secure people, devices, and data everywhere.

Fortinet continues to monitor the crisis in Ukraine. We have multiple customer and partner efforts underway, including helping governments around the world to prepare for and defend against cyberattacks. These efforts include providing technology solutions and sharing the latest threat intelligence from our FortiGuard Labs as well as our broad ecosystem of threat intelligence partners.

We’ve also heard from employees that they want to help, and we have launched an enhanced employee matching financial contribution campaign for all employee contributions to NGOs that are directly aiding the effort in Ukraine.

