Zib Digital Reveals the Top SEO Trends to Boost Rankings in 2022

SYDNEY, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the leading SEO agency Sydney-wide Zib Digital, with search engine optimisation (SEO) best practices are always changing; what worked in the past for increasing a website's ranking in search engine results pages (SERPs) won't work without some refining in 2022. That means it's time to adjust tactics to ensure success in terms of the amount and type of traffic a website receives from Google.

With Google pushing to retire third-party cookies to protect personal data privacy, collecting first-party data is essential for a successful SEO strategy. Zib Digital says when new customers and potential leads visit a website, offering incentives to request quotes, sign up for a mailing list or any other way to capture contact information is an important concept all digital marketers should be focused on.

Ensuring page speed is up to scratch is another important factor to consider, says Zib Digital. Google has made it clear that page speed is taken into consideration when determining rankings as it enhances the overall user experience.

Similarly, if a website doesn't exhibit an appealing aesthetic, the copy has errors or the navigation structure doesn't quite work, people are likely to drop off pretty quickly, which will affect the chances of ranking high in SERPs.

As always, Zib Digital says marketers should ensure existing content is refreshed. Adding more details, longer copy or more focused keywords can help a website to outshine competitors and give a much-needed boost to organic traffic in the coming year.

While it is a good idea to refresh content, Zib Digital points out evergreen content shouldn't be overlooked. Content is king when it comes to SEO, so evergreen content should be a part of the framework of a website. The more pages a website has with different keyword focuses, the easier it will be for a user to find a business.

As the leaders in SEO Sydney wide, Zib Digital says providing content that is engaging, informative and offers real value to users will always be the easiest way to gain more organic traffic, rank higher in SERPs and build brand awareness.

