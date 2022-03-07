Zib Digital Explains Why SEO is Critical for Digital Marketing Success

BRISBANE, Australia, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the premier SEO Agency Brisbane-wide, Zib Digital is well-versed in the intricacies of SEO, using proven strategies to deliver long-term results that help websites to be found on Google.

According to Zib Digital, with only 10 spots available on a Google search results page, businesses that aren't on page one will have a tough time driving organic traffic to their website. SEO gives businesses the power to be the answer to potential customers' questions. In addition, SEO contributes towards a business being an authoritative voice in their field, which drives brand trust and loyalty.

Zib Digital explains that SEO is about both quality and quantity. Keyword analysis, backlink building and content creation are all elements of SEO that need to be combined to create a successful strategy.

When it comes to keywords, they can be single words or phrases that people frequently use when searching for a product or service. Zib Digital says keyword research is critical and once keywords have been determined, they need to be strategically placed in the content.

The leader in SEO Brisbane-wide says backlink building will also improve credibility of a website. Backlink building should be done strategically, carefully and ethically, to ensure content doesn't get lost. Quality backlinks that point to a website from external sources indicate to Google that the site is valuable and high quality.

Content is king when it comes to SEO, according to Zib Digital. Content should be educational, interesting, relevant and shareable. Content includes web page content, videos, blogs, whitepapers, social media posts and more. Content drives SEO by directly engaging with current and potential customers and drives traffic to a website.

Not only does SEO increase visibility, rankings and organic traffic, it also helps to position a business as an authority, while creating a better visitor experience.

With a team of highly skilled and dedicated SEO experts, Zib Digital has helped thousands of businesses with their SEO strategy. To find out more about the leading digital marketing agency Brisbane wide and how they can help build a successful strategy, contact Zib Digital.

