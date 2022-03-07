The Plumbing Life Saver Urges Homeowners to Do Their Research Before Getting Plumbing Services

SYDNEY, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the leading plumber Port Stephens-wide, The Plumbing Life Saver, there are 'rogue' plumbing companies in operation that exaggerate quotes for extra work and costs. Homeowners should conduct thorough research to ensure tradespeople are fully licensed, and it's a good idea to read reviews from previous clients too.

The Plumbing Life Saver says they commonly hear from customers who have been unfairly treated and taken advantage of in the past. While the majority of companies and individuals operating in the industry are reputable and professional, The Plumbing Life Saver says unfortunately there are some that may not be doing the right thing.

The Plumbing Life Saver says in some cases work that is not entirely necessary is being carried out at significant cost to homeowners, as well as the needless supply or replacement of equipment and devices. For example, in some cases, a plumber may recommend replacing an entire hot water system at significant cost, when it could actually be repaired at a much lower cost. As most consumers are not technical experts, they may be vulnerable to being misled, which is why it pays to do thorough research and only engage a company that is backed by solid recommendations.

Providing 24/7 availability 365 days a year, including Easter and Christmas holidays, The Plumbing Life Saver has earned an enviable reputation as the leading local plumber specialising in blocked drains Port Stephens-wide. In addition to blocked drains, the company also offers toilet plumbing, hot water services, sewer line jetting services, leaking tap repairs, gas plumbing services and more.

In addition to offering the highest quality workmanship, The Plumbing Life Saver provides unbeatable customer service that is both professional and approachable. The team will always put the needs of the customer first and happily talks through all work that is being carried out.

The team at The Plumbing Life Saver are trained and certified to cope with a range of challenges, no matter how big or small. To find out more about the leaders in all plumbing services, including hot water Port Stephens-wide, contact 0448 669 938 The Plumbing Life Saver today.

Related Images











Image 1: Plumber port stephens









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment