electroCore to Present at 34th Annual Roth Conference

ROCKAWAY, N.J., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that its management team will be presenting at the 34th Annual Roth Conference. Details for access to the presentation are as follows:

Roth Conference:

Date: Monday, March 14, 2022

Time: 8:30 AM PDT

Investors can register for the conference HERE .

Following the conference, a webcast replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website, electroCore .

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine, the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache, the acute and preventive treatment of migraines in adolescents, and paroxysmal hemicrania and hemicrania continua in adults.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com .