Rover Announces CFO Succession Plan

SEATTLE, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc. (“Rover”) (NASDAQ: ROVR), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced that its Board of Directors, as part of its CFO succession planning, has identified Charlie Wickers, Rover’s Vice President of Finance, as successor Chief Financial Officer to Tracy Knox. Ms. Knox will continue as CFO through August 2022, by which time she will have served as Rover’s CFO for nearly five years, and will remain on staff as an advisor through her retirement at the end of the year.

“Charlie has been working closely with me for over four years and is the perfect candidate to succeed me in a seamless transition,” said Ms. Knox. “This gradual and comprehensive process will ensure continuity in financial stewardship and progress towards achieving our long-term objectives. Rover has an outstanding team, and we remain steadfast in our mission to make it easier for people to have pet love in their lives. I am deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to work with such a dynamic and talented team, and I look forward to watching Rover continue to grow and prosper.”

Mr. Wickers brings over 16 years of technology company experience in financial operations, financial planning and analysis and business analytics. In his tenure at Rover, Mr. Wickers has led FP&A and strategic finance, and has been part of the executive leadership team. Mr. Wickers serves as a leading member of Rover’s investor relations team including involvement in roadshows, conferences, and earnings communications. Prior to joining Rover, Mr. Wickers held leadership roles at several enterprise software companies and was a member of the team that took Clearwire public and through its eventual sale to Sprint, now T-Mobile.

“Rover is a better company because of Tracy’s decision to join us in 2017. She has built strong accounting, finance, and people teams. Tracy’s guidance was key at a multitude of critical, complicated junctions in our history, including transitioning to be a public company. She has my heartfelt gratitude and admiration for the partnership, grace, and determination she has exhibited at every point along the way,” said Aaron Easterly, Rover co-founder and CEO. “Charlie is a special talent who has worked very effectively with Tracy. We have high confidence that he will be a great successor and the transition will go smoothly.”

About Rover

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover (Nasdaq: ROVR) is the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care. Rover connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, and drop-in visits. To learn more about Rover, please visit https://www.rover.com.

