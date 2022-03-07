AvidXchange Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Financial Results

--Fourth quarter 2021 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA above previous guidance

--2022 financial outlook highlights solid operating momentum and financial position

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

“2021 was an extraordinary year for AvidXchange. We completed our transition to a public company and raised a significant amount of strategic capital while ending the year with solid operating results that outperformed expectations. We believe our across-the-board strong fourth quarter and full year 2021 results and outperformance relative to guidance reflect the differentiated value proposition offered by our B2B mid-market AP automation software and payments platform, a strong competitive moat and solid execution against our key growth initiatives by leveraging the four growth gears of the ‘AvidXchange Business Flywheel’. We believe these results coupled with on-going investments set the stage for an upbeat outlook for 2022, highlighting our momentum and leadership position to capture significant greenfield opportunity that exists in the middle market B2B payments segment,” said Michael Praeger, CEO & Co-Founder of AvidXchange.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenue was $69.3 million, an increase of 31% year-over-year, compared with $52.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • GAAP net loss was $(72.1) million, compared with a GAAP net loss of $(32.6) million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP net loss was $(17.7) million, compared with a Non-GAAP net loss of $(16.2) million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • GAAP gross profit was $35.2 million, or 50.8% of total revenue, compared with $26.5 million, or 50.2% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP gross profit was $43.1 million, or 62.2% of total revenue, compared with $30.8 million, or 58.2% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $(8.2) million compared with $(7.0) million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenue was $248.4 million, an increase of 33.6% year-over-year, compared with $185.9 million in 2020.
  • GAAP net loss was $(199.6) million, compared with a GAAP net loss of $(101.2) million in 2020.
  • Non-GAAP net loss was $(63.5) million, compared with a Non-GAAP net loss of $(67.9) million in 2020.
  • GAAP Gross profit was $128.8 million, or 51.9% of total revenue, compared with $85.4 million, or 45.9% of revenue in 2020.
  • Non-GAAP gross profit was $151.1 million, or 60.8% of total revenue, compared with $102.3 million, or 55% of revenue in 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $(26.2) million compared with $(32.7) million in 2020.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables following the financial statements in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics"

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Key Business Metrics and Highlights:

  • Total transactions processed in the fourth quarter of 2021 were 16.5 million, an increase of 14.6% from 14.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Total payment volume in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $15.1 billion, an increase of 37.3% from $11.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Transaction yield in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $4.21, an increase of 14.4% from $3.68 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Total transactions processed in 2021 were 62.5 million, an increase of 18.4% from 52.8 million in 2020.
  • Total payment volume in 2021 was $52.1 billion, an increase of 37.5% from $37.9 billion in 2020.
  • Transaction yield in 2021 was $3.98, an increase of 13.1% from $3.52 in 2020.

Full Year 2022 Financial Outlook

As of March 7, 2022, AvidXchange anticipates Full Year 2022 revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges (in millions):

 FY 2022 Guidance
Revenue$296.5 - $301.5
Adjusted EBITDA(1)$(42.0) - $(48.0)

(1) A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net loss on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the items excluded from this non-GAAP measure.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Full IPO Lock-Up Release
All remaining shares of common stock of AvidXchange subject to the lock-up agreements entered into by a substantial majority of AvidXchange’s stockholders and the underwriters of AvidXchange’s initial public offering will be fully released from the lock-up at the open of trading on March 10, 2022.

Earnings Teleconference Information

AvidXchange will discuss its fourth quarter financial results during a teleconference today, March 7, 2022, at 5:00 PM ET. The call will be broadcast simultaneously via webcast at https://ir.avidxchange.com/. Following the completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on AvidXchange’s website. In addition to the conference call, supplemental information is available on the Investor Relations section of AvidXchange’s website at https://ir.avidxchange.com/.

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 825,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  In this context, forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and often contain words such as: “anticipate,”  “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this press release related to our expectations of future performance, including guidance for our revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022, as well as other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact, are forward-looking in nature.  These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We therefore cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. 

Factors which could cause actual results or effects to differ materially from those reflected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other cautionary statements described, from time to time, in AvidXchange’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, without limitation, AvidXchange’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC, which may be obtained on the investor relations section of our website (https://ir.avidxchange.com/) and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.  Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under the federal securities laws.

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics

To supplement the financial measures presented in our press release and related conference call in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we also present the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance: Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and Non-GAAP Net Loss.

A “non-GAAP financial measure” refers to a numerical measure of our historical or future financial performance or financial position that is included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our financial statements. We provide certain non-GAAP measures as additional information relating to our operating results as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a measure of liquidity. There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-GAAP information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare our performance to that of other companies.

We have presented Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and Non-GAAP Net Loss in this press release. We define Non-GAAP Gross Profit as revenue less cost of revenue and depreciation and amortization before amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as our net loss before depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, amortization of software development costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of intangible assets, interest income and expense, interest expense on building lease financing obligations, income tax expense, stock-based compensation expense, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, costs not core to our business, and charitable contributions of common stock. We define Non-GAAP Net Loss as net loss before amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, costs not core to our business, and charitable contributions of common stock.

In the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2021, we revised our definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Loss to also exclude effects of charitable contributions of common stock. This revision to the definitions had no impact on our reported Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Loss for periods prior to the fourth quarter of 2021.

We believe the use of non-GAAP financial measures, as a supplement to GAAP measures, is useful to investors in that they eliminate items that are either not part of our core operations or do not require a cash outlay, such as stock-based compensation expense. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating operating performance and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help indicate underlying trends in the business, are important in comparing current results with prior period results, and are useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing operating performance.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
       
  Three Months Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Revenues $69,265  $52,863  $248,409  $185,928 
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense)  28,747   22,117   100,090   83,755 
Operating expenses  -   -   -   - 
Sales and marketing  19,763   12,631   63,939   47,910 
Research and development  21,922   12,344   65,147   44,500 
General and administrative  50,319   25,582   95,817   56,395 
Impairment and write-off of intangible assets  838   -   1,412   924 
Depreciation and amortization  8,404   6,781   30,738   27,514 
Total operating expenses  101,246   57,338   257,053   177,243 
Loss from operations  (60,728)  (26,592)  (108,734)  (75,070)
Other income (expense)                
Interest income  329   85   661   1,675 
Interest expense  (5,123)  (5,064)  (20,108)  (20,080)
Change in fair value of derivative instrument  (11,438)  (992)  (26,128)  (7,537)
Charge for amending financing advisory engagement letter - related party  -   -   (50,000)  - 
Other expenses  (16,232)  (5,971)  (95,575)  (25,942)
Loss before income taxes  (76,960)  (32,563)  (204,309)  (101,012)
Income tax (benefit) expense  (4,863)  59   (4,660)  234 
Net loss $(72,097) $(32,622) $(199,649) $(101,246)
                 
Deemed dividend on preferred stock  (9,500)  (43,414)  (9,500)  (43,414)
Accretion of convertible preferred stock  (724)  (5,686)  (15,141)  (21,682)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders $(82,321) $(81,722) $(224,290) $(166,342)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $(0.47) $(1.56) $(2.64) $(3.34)
Weighted average number of common shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted  175,401,322   52,368,235   85,061,417   49,738,252 
                 


 
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
    
  As of December 31, 
  2021  2020 
Assets        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $562,817  $252,458 
Restricted funds held for customers  1,242,346   137,620 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,283 and $1,769, respectively  30,965   24,757 
Supplier advances receivable, net of allowances of $1,105 and $1,099, respectively  11,520   8,855 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  10,237   8,626 
Total current assets  1,857,885   432,316 
Property and equipment, net  106,227   86,872 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  3,278   3,139 
Deferred customer origination costs, net  28,276   24,124 
Goodwill  165,921   105,696 
Intangible assets, net  100,455   72,442 
Other noncurrent assets and deposits  4,261   1,922 
Total assets $2,266,303  $726,511 
Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable $17,142  $25,418 
Accrued expenses  56,082   40,472 
Payment service obligations  1,242,346   137,620 
Deferred revenue  9,530   6,309 
Current portion of contingent consideration  688   - 
Current maturities of lease obligations under finance leases  670   1,092 
Current maturities of lease obligations under operating leases  1,048   1,147 
Current maturities of long-term debt  4,800   1,000 
Total current liabilities  1,332,306   213,058 
Long-term liabilities        
Deferred revenue, less current  20,350   1,661 
Contingent consideration, less current portion  70   - 
Obligations under finance leases, less current maturities  61,172   73,139 
Obligations under operating leases, less current maturities  3,448   3,750 
Long-term debt  119,880   98,446 
Other long-term liabilities  6,022   14,939 
Total liabilities  1,543,248   404,993 
Commitments and contingencies        
Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 40,472,166 shares authorized and 30,081,996 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020; liquidation preference of $884,842 as of December 31, 2020  -   832,625 
Stockholders' equity (deficit)        
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021  -   - 
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,600,000,000 and 240,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; 196,804,844 and 50,054,880 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively  197   50 
Additional paid-in capital  1,594,780   161,116 
Accumulated deficit  (871,922)  (672,273)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)  723,055   (511,107)
Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit) $2,266,303  $726,511 
         


 
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
   
 Year Ended December 31, 
 2021  2020  2019 
Cash flows from operating activities           
Net loss$(199,649) $(101,246) $(93,546)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities           
Depreciation and amortization expense 30,738   27,514   22,340 
Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,357   1,182   1,184 
Provision for doubtful accounts 2,147   1,442   901 
Stock-based compensation 21,428   1,630   1,379 
Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration (122)  -   - 
Warrants vested in connection with consulting services -   101   202 
Accrued interest 881   913   878 
Impairment and write-off on intangible and right-of-use assets 1,412   997   7,891 
Loss on fixed asset disposal 36   14   11 
Payment of third party fees related to debt modification -   -   (593)
Payment of third party fees related to debt modification —related party -   -   (2,645)
Value of donated common stock 4,143   -   - 
Noncash expense on contract modification - related party 50,000   -   - 
Fair value adjustment to derivative instrument 26,128   7,537   555 
Deferred income taxes (4,728)  181   60 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities           
Accounts receivable (4,713)  (5,711)  (2,328)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,759)  (1,245)  (1,099)
Other noncurrent assets (2,367)  359   (340)
Deferred customer origination costs (4,152)  (2,876)  (4,646)
Accounts payable (12,377)  14,149   3,665 
Deferred revenue 21,910   289   235 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,560   11,619   3,725 
Operating lease liabilities (540)  (978)  - 
Deferred rent and tenant improvement allowance -   -   380 
Total adjustments 130,982   57,117   31,755 
Net cash used in operating activities (68,667)  (44,129)  (61,791)
Cash flows from investing activities           
Purchases of equipment (1,395)  (703)  (1,905)
Purchases of real estate (14,050)  25   (39)
Purchases of intangible assets (16,931)  (11,346)  (7,349)
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 5   -   - 
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (46,089)  (19,829)  (105,834)
Contingent consideration and deferred obligation payments near acquisition date (1,292)  -   - 
Supplier advances, net (4,355)  (4,707)  (1,728)
Net cash used in investing activities (84,107)  (36,560)  (116,855)
Cash flows from financing activities           
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering costs, including exercise of overallotment option 627,981   -   - 
Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 3,471   4,472   96,081 
Repayments of long-term debt -   -   (70,781)
Principal payments on land promissory note (1,000)  (1,000)  (1,000)
Principal payments on finance leases (1,139)  (1,582)  (1,777)
Proceeds from issuance of preferred and common stock 2,820   322,288   260,488 
Common stock repurchased -   (148,763)  - 
Convertible preferred stock redeemed (169,000)  (46,980)  (11,184)
Transaction costs related to issuance of stock -   (1,327)  (1,241)
Transaction costs related to issuance of stock - related party -   (19,227)  (11,428)
Debt issuance costs -   -   (2,106)
Payment on earn-out agreement -   -   (500)
Payment service obligations 1,104,726   85,913   51,707 
Net cash provided by financing activities 1,567,859   193,794   308,259 
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers 1,415,085   113,105   129,613 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers           
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers, beginning of year 390,078   276,973   147,360 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers, end of year$1,805,163  $390,078  $276,973 
Supplementary information of noncash investing and financing activities           
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease obligations$174  $544  $1,110 
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease obligations 877   163   - 
Purchase of real estate in exchange for promissory note 21,500   -   - 
Common stock issued on conversion of convertible preferred stock and convertible common stock liability 724,649   -   - 
Common stock issued in business combination 31,000   5,988   9,514 
Common stock issued as contingent consideration 500   -   - 
Initial fair value of contingent consideration and deferred payment obligation at acquisition date 2,672   -   - 
Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable and accrued expenses 768   -   84 
Interest paid on notes payable 10,486   10,798   9,605 
Interest paid on finance leases 7,384   7,187   5,631 
Options issued in connection with bonus compensation 49   -   128 
            


 
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands)
      
 Three Months Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31, 
 2021  2020  2021  2020 
Reconciliation from Revenue to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin:               
Total revenues$69,265  $52,863  $248,409  $185,928 
Expenses:               
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense) (28,747)  (22,117)  (100,090)  (83,755)
Depreciation and amortization expense (5,327)  (4,219)  (19,498)  (16,783)
GAAP Gross profit$35,191  $26,527  $128,821  $85,390 
Adjustments:               
Stock-based compensation expense 2,545   43   2,775   169 
Depreciation and amortization expense 5,327   4,219   19,498   16,783 
Non-GAAP gross profit$43,063  $30,789  $151,094  $102,342 
GAAP Gross margin 50.8%  50.2%  51.9%  45.9%
Non-GAAP gross margin 62.2%  58.2%  60.8%  55.0%
                
Reconciliation from Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss:               
Net loss$(72,097) $(32,622) $(199,649) $(101,246)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,675   2,605   12,856   10,740 
Impairment and write-off of intangible assets 838   -   1,412   924 
Income tax (benefit) expense (4,863)  59   (4,660)  234 
Stock-based compensation expense 18,319   778   21,428   1,630 
Transaction and acquisition-related costs 17,241   1,167   20,949   1,352 
Change in fair value of derivative instrument 11,438   992   26,128   7,537 
Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations 3,628   10,851   53,852   10,927 
Charitable contribution of stock 4,143   -   4,143   - 
Total net adjustments 54,419   16,452   136,108   33,344 
Non-GAAP net loss$(17,678) $(16,170) $(63,541) $(67,902)
                
Reconciliation from Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:               
Net loss$(72,097) $(32,622) $(199,649) $(101,246)
Depreciation and amortization 8,404   6,781   30,738   27,514 
Impairment and write-off of intangible assets 838   -   1,412   924 
Interest income (329)  (85)  (661)  (1,675)
Interest expense 5,123   5,064   20,108   20,080 
Income tax (benefit) expense (4,863)  59   (4,660)  234 
Stock-based compensation expense 18,319   778   21,428   1,630 
Transaction and acquisition-related costs 17,241   1,167   20,949   1,352 
Change in fair value of derivative instrument 11,438   992   26,128   7,537 
Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations 3,628   10,851   53,852   10,927 
Charitable contribution of stock 4,143   -   4,143   - 
Adjusted EBITDA$(8,155) $(7,015) $(26,212) $(32,723)
                