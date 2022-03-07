Heartland Media Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing March 14, 2022

ATLANTA, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: HMA.U) (the “Company”) today announced that, commencing March 14, 2022, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company’s Class A common stock and warrants included in the units.



No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “HMA” and “HMA.WS,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HMA.U.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Heartland Media Acquisition Corp.

Heartland Media Acquisition Corp. is a blank-check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses in the media, entertainment and sports sectors.

