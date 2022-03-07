Sonoco-Alcore to Increase Paperboard Prices in the EMEA Region

BRUSSELS, Belgium, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco-Alcore S.a.r.l. announces today that due to the continued escalation in the cost of European energy, it will raise prices by €100 (£85) / tonne on all recycled paperboard grades sold in the Company’s EMEA regions effective for all shipments made on or after the 14th March 2022.



“We are continuing to see considerable price volatility in energy markets and across other cost areas of our business. These cost increases, in conjunction with disruptions to our supply chain, now mean that we have no choice but to react to the situation,” said Phil Wolley, Division Vice President – Paper Europe. “We will continue to monitor events as they develop and take actions necessary to maintain supplies to our customers. We cannot, however, rule out further increases or surcharges being required at this stage.”

Sonoco Alcore S.a.r.l. is wholly owned by Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and operates 24 tube and core plants and five paperboard mills in Europe.