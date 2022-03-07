LifeMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

  • FY2021 consolidated revenue of $92.9 million up 149% from the same year ago period; fourth quarter revenue of $27.4 million
  • Fourth quarter Adjusted EPS of $(0.29), 19% sequential improvement versus the prior quarter
  • Continued progress in reducing cash burn with a 21% sequential improvement in fourth quarter Operating Cash Flow versus prior quarter
  • Record liquidity with over $41 million of cash as of year-end 2021 and no debt
  • FY2022 revenue guidance of between $142 and $148 million; Company on track to achieve Adjusted EBITDA profitability by fourth quarter 2022

NEW YORK, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. All figure comparisons are to the same year-ago quarter unless otherwise noted. Management will host a conference call today, March 7, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results.

Q4 and FY2021 Financial Highlights

  • Record fourth quarter revenue of $27.4 million, up 113%
  • FY2021 consolidated revenue of $92.9 million, up 149%
  • Record FY2021 Gross Margins of 81%, up from 76% in the same year-ago period
  • 93% of revenue generated by subscriptions, up from 82%
  • Gross profit for the fourth quarter totaled $21.8 million, up 144%
  • $41.3 million of cash as of December 31, 2021 and no debt
  • Adjusted EPS $(0.29) for the fourth quarter, a 19% sequential improvement versus the prior quarter (see definition of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below)
  • Fourth quarter Operating Cash Flow of ($5.8) million, a 21% sequential improvement versus the prior quarter

Q4 and Recent Operational Highlights

  • Continued leverage of Selling and Marketing expenses despite market headwinds, with fourth quarter expenses as a percentage of revenue reducing to 77%, a 400 basis point improvement versus the prior quarter and a 5,800 basis point improvement versus the same year-ago period.
  • Completed a public offering of 3,833,334 shares of its common stock and 1,400,000 shares of its 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock raising approximately $55 million in net proceeds.
  • Total patients and customers served nationwide surpassed 493,000 as of the quarter ending 12/31/2021, up from 250,000 as of 12/31/2020
  • Telehealth orders increased 107% to approximately 242,000
  • Announced appointment of seasoned Technology leader, Dennis Wijnker, as Chief Technology Officer and transition of Stefan Galluppi to Chief Innovation and Marketing Officer

Subsequent Events

  • Announced full-scale national launch of the Company’s virtual primary care platform in February 2022 following a successful beta launch last November
  • On January 18, 2022, the Company closed the acquisition of Cleared, a leading allergy, asthma and immunology telehealth platform. The Cleared platform offerings include prescription drug, FDA approved over-the-counter (OTC) treatments, diagnostics and a growing pipeline of pharmaceutical and biotech customer partners.

Key Performance Metrics

($ in 000s) Three Months Ended December 31 Y-o-Y
Key Performance Metrics  2021  2020  % Growth
Revenue     
Telehealth $20,573 $10,297  100%
WorkSimpli $6,844 $2,596  164%
Total Revenue $27,417 $12,894  113%
      
Subscription Revenue as % of Total  93% 82% 13%
      
Telehealth Volume     
Total Telehealth Orders  241,881  116,674  107%
      
WorkSimpli     
Active Subscribers  102,023  57,271  78%

Management Commentary
“2021 was an extraordinary year for us, with record growth in sales of our products and services driving revenues to increase by 149% versus 2020. Equally as important, we began to demonstrate significant progress this year in driving meaningful improvements in reducing LifeMD’s cash burn on our way to achieving Adjusted EBITDA profitability by the fourth quarter of 2022 and further diversifying our telehealth platform,” said Justin Schreiber, CEO of LifeMD. “Following quarter end, we announced two transformational initiatives for the Company, including the acquisition of Cleared, a leading telehealth platform for allergy, asthma and immunology and the nationwide launch of our Virtual Primary Care platform which we demonstrated at our recent February 22nd Analyst & Investor Day. The combination of these new business lines with our already successful platform brands and near-term pathway to profitability positions us uniquely well to continue our ascent as a leader in telehealth.”

LifeMD CFO Marc Benathen, commented: “During the fourth quarter we not only successfully capitalized the Company on a long-term basis, but continued to demonstrate our commitment to aggressively growing LifeMD with continued sequential improvement in quarterly profitability. We remain on track to achieve our stated goal of Adjusted EBITDA profitability by the fourth quarter of 2022, while at the same time investing in the growth of our Company.”

FY2021 Financial Summary

  • Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased 149% to a record $92.9 million from $37.3 million in 2020. The increase in revenues was attributable to both the increase in telehealth revenue of 123% and an increase in WorkSimpli revenue of 267%.

  • Gross profit increased by approximately 163% to $74.9 million, compared to $28.4 million in the prior year. Gross margin was 81% as compared to 76% in the prior year.

  • Operating expenses in 2021 were $129.2 million, up from $86.3 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to increases in selling and marketing expenses of $43.5 million, customer service expenses of $2.1 million and other operating expenses of $2.4 million. General and Administrative expenses decreased $5.4 million during the year. General and Administrative expenses included $12.1 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders for 2021 was $61.8 million or $(2.29) per share, as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $63.4 million or $(4.44) per share in the prior year.

  • Excluding $12.1 million related to stock-based compensation expense, $6.1 million related to debt discounts/ extinguishments, $1.8 million of financing transaction expense, $0.9 million of depreciation and amortization expense, $0.9 million in preferred stock dividends and an income tax provision of $8 thousand, adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP measure, totaled a loss of $(1.48) per share as compared to a loss of $(1.74) in the same year-ago period (see definition of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below).

  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, totaled a loss of $38.3 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $14.9 million in the same year-ago period (see definition of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below).

  • Cash totaled $41.3 million as of December 31, 2021.

Financial Guidance
For the First Quarter 2022, the Company expects:

  • Revenue to total between $30 million and $32 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $(6) million and $(7) million

For the Full Year 2022, the Company expects:

  • Revenue to total between $142 million and $148 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $(14) million and $(20) million

The Company remains on track to achieve Adjusted EBITDA profitability by the fourth quarter of 2022.

About LifeMD
LifeMD is a 50-state direct-to-patient telehealth company with a portfolio of brands that offer virtual primary care, diagnostics, and specialized treatment for men’s and women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatological conditions. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform, 50-state affiliated medical group, and nationwide mail-order pharmacy network, LifeMD is increasing access to top-notch healthcare that is affordable to anyone. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

Tables to Follow


 
LIFEMD, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
      
 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
      
ASSETS       
      
Current Assets     
Cash$41,328,039  $9,179,075 
Accounts receivable, net 980,055   997,757 
Product deposit 203,556   816,765 
Inventory, net 1,616,600   1,264,258 
Other current assets 793,190   154,876 
Total Current Assets 44,921,440   12,412,731 
      
Non-current Assets     
Equipment, net 233,805   - 
Right of use asset, net 1,752,448   274,437 
Capitalized software, net 2,995,789   375,983 
Intangible assets, net 19,761   339,840 
Total Non-current Assets 5,001,803   990,260 
      
Total Assets$49,923,243  $13,402,991 
      
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)     
      
Current Liabilities     
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$20,654,819  $12,143,420 
Notes payable, net 63,400   779,132 
Current operating lease liabilities 607,490   93,001 
Deferred revenue 1,499,880   916,880 
Total Current Liabilities 22,825,589   13,932,433 
      
Long-term Liabilities     
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 1,178,544   192,322 
Contingent consideration on purchase of WorkSimpli 100,000   100,000 
Total Liabilities 24,104,133   14,224,755 
      
Commitments and Contingencies     
Mezzanine Equity     
Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized     
Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, 3,500 and 3,500 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately, $1,175 and $1,045 per share as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 4,110,822   3,655,822 
      
Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)     
Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 and zero shares issued, 1,400,000 and zero shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $25.62 and $0 per share as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 140   - 
Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 30,704,434 and 23,433,663 shares issued, 30,601,394 and 23,330,623 outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 307,045   234,337 
Additional paid-in capital 164,517,634   77,779,370 
Accumulated deficit (141,921,085)  (80,151,905)
Treasury stock, 103,040 and 103,040 shares, at cost (163,701)  (163,701)
Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) 22,740,033   (2,301,899)
Non-controlling interest (1,031,745)  (2,175,687)
Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) 21,708,288   (4,477,586)
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)$49,923,243  $13,402,991 
      


 
LIFEMD, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 
            
 Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
 2021  2020  2021  2020 
Revenues           
Telehealth revenue, net$20,573,309  $10,297,413  $68,197,128  $30,561,163 
WorkSimpli revenue, net 6,843,577   2,596,139   24,678,678   6,732,747 
Total revenues, net 27,416,884   12,893,552   92,875,806   37,293,910 
            
Cost of telehealth revenue 5,436,214   3,854,347   17,549,550   8,572,490 
Cost of WorkSimpli revenue 131,416   84,455   445,844   288,696 
Total cost of revenues 5,567,630   3,938,802   17,995,394   8,861,186 
            
Gross profit 21,849,254   8,954,750   74,880,412   28,432,724 
            
Expenses            
Selling and marketing expenses 21,169,141   17,384,395   82,541,956   39,053,441 
General and administrative expenses 11,375,433   23,090,902   39,569,738   44,958,999 
Other operating expenses 1,061,502   421,716   3,452,196   1,076,663 
Customer service expenses 1,564,439   227,870   2,838,831   716,325 
Development costs 343,416   157,936   778,772   446,749 
Total expenses 35,513,931   41,282,819   129,181,493   86,252,177 
            
Operating loss (13,664,677)  (32,328,069)  (54,301,081)  (57,819,453)
            
Interest expense, net (153,566)  (354,526)  (3,019,716)  (1,667,536)
Loss on debt extinguishment (4,180,473)  (914,862)  (3,995,559)  (914,862)
Net loss before provision for income taxes (17,998,716)  (33,597,457)  (61,316,356)  (60,401,851)
            
Provision for income taxes (7,700)  (122,500)  (7,700)  (122,500)
            
Net loss (18,006,416)  (33,719,957)  (61,324,056) -(60,524,351)
            
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 104,830   (1,469,228)  (426,352)  (1,877,408)
            
Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc.$(18,111,246) $(32,250,729) $(60,897,704) $(58,646,943)
            
Preferred dividends (871,476)  -   (871,476)  - 
Deemed distribution to holders of common and Series B Preferred stock -   -   -   (4,716,021)
            
Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders$(18,982,722) $(32,250,729) $(61,769,180) $(63,362,964)
            
Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders$(0.62) $(2.56) $(2.29) $(4.44)
Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders$(0.62) $(2.56) $(2.29) $(4.44)
            
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:           
Basic 30,572,003   12,581,401   27,007,961   14,275,153 
Diluted 30,572,003   12,581,401   27,007,961   14,275,153 
            


 
LIFEMD, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 
                
  Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31,
  2021   2020   2021   2020 
            
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES               
Net loss $(18,006,416)  $(33,719,957)  $(61,324,056)  $(60,524,351)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:               
Amortization of debt discount  -    -    2,090,236    817,118 
Amortization of capitalized software  334,961    26,152    512,887    62,153 
Amortization of intangibles  1,853    83,903    342,310    335,612 
Write-down of inventory  -    -    57,481    - 
Depreciation of fixed assets  10,695    -    13,560    - 
Acceleration of debt discount  -    -    -    500,145 
Loss on debt extinguishment, net  4,180,473    914,862    3,995,559    914,862 
Operating lease payments  17,018    818    22,700    4,533 
Liability to issue shares for services  -    (32,500)   -    - 
Stock issued for services  -    18,269,800    -    18,305,000 
Stock compensation expense  4,087,768    1,757,408    12,071,659    18,656,141 
Deferred tax liability  -    (70,000)   -    (70,000)
                
Changes in Assets and Liabilities               
  Accounts receivable  986,755    (289,033)   17,702    (816,756)
  Product deposit  708,392    276,623    613,209    (666,765)
  Inventory  (29,506)   594,287    (409,823)   (314,199)
  Other current assets  (103,835)   22,702    (638,314)   95,595 
  Deferred revenue  63,899    504,264    583,000    807,328 
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses  1,922,004    5,266,439    8,966,401    9,761,970 
Net cash used in operating activities  (5,825,939)   (6,394,232)   (33,085,489)   (12,131,614)
                
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES               
Cash paid for capitalized software costs  (1,401,186)   (67,550)   (3,132,693)   (398,136)
Purchase of equipment  (177,260)   -    (247,365)   - 
Purchase of intangible assets  -    -    (22,231)   - 
Payment to seller for contingent consideration  -    -    -    (400,000)
Net cash used in investing activities  (1,578,446)   (67,550)   (3,402,289)   (798,136)
                
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES               
Cash proceeds from private placement offering, net  -    14,900,220    13,495,270    14,900,220 
Proceeds from issuance of debt instruments  -    -    15,000,000    - 
Cash proceeds from Series A Preferred and Common Stock Offering  55,342,927    -    55,342,927    - 
Cash proceeds from Series B Convertible Preferred Stock  -    -    -    2,892,500 
Proceeds from convertible notes payable  -    -    -    2,350,000 
Repayment of debt instruments  (15,000,000)   -    (15,000,000)   - 
Cash proceeds from sale of common stock  -    -    -    2,338,349 
Cash proceeds from sale of common stock under ATM  -    -    493,481    - 
Cash proceeds from exercise of warrants  -    -    480,609    622,763 
Cash proceeds from exercise of options  (150,000)   2,000    670,750    302,400 
Cash proceeds from sale of warrants  -    -    -    25,000 
Payment of debt issuance costs  -    -    -    (15,000)
Preferred stock dividends  (871,476)   -    (871,476)   - 
Purchase of membership interest of WorkSimpli  -    -    (300,000)   - 
Distributions to non-controlling interest  (36,000)   (36,000)   (144,000)   (157,223)
Proceeds from notes payable  -    -    963,965    242,000 
Repayment of notes payable  -    -    (1,494,784)   (2,498,808)
Net cash provided by financing activities  39,285,451    14,866,220    68,636,742    21,002,201 
                
Net increase in cash  31,881,066    8,404,438    32,148,964    8,072,451 
                
Cash at beginning of period  9,446,973    916,637    9,179,075    1,106,624 
                
Cash at end of period $41,328,039   $9,321,075   $41,328,039   $9,179,075 
                
Cash paid for interest               
Cash paid during the period for interest $314,986   $1,072,210   $435,048   $1,665,171 
                
Non-cash investing and financing activities:               
Cashless exercise of options $-   $-   $8,730   $- 
Cashless exercise of warrants $-   $-   $-   $49,551 
Principal of Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven $-   $-   $184,914   $- 
Additional purchase of membership interest in WorkSimpli issued in performance options $-   $-   $144,002   $- 
Deemed dividend from warrant price adjustments $-   $73,636   $-   $1,289,657 
Deemed distribution from warrants issued with Series B Convertible Preferred Stock $-   $-   $-   $3,500,000 
Stock yet to be issued for capitalized costs $-   $-   $-   $40,000 
Deemed distribution from down-round provision on unissued shares $-   $-   $-   $194,022 
Liability to issue common stock $-   $-   $-   $76,348 
Debt issuance costs for liability to issue shares $-   $-   $-   $219,450 
Conversion of convertible notes payable and interest for Series B Convertible Preferred Stock $-   $-   $-   $607,500 
Stock issued for capitalized costs $-   $-   $-   $12,675 
Warrants issued for debt instruments $-   $-   $6,270,710   $- 
Common stock issued for conversion of debt $-   $1,119,408   $-   $1,119,408 
Debt exchange agreement $-   $25,000   $-   $25,000 
Right of use asset $1,752,448   $274,437   $1,752,448   $274,437 
Right of use lease liability $1,786,034   $285,323   $1,786,034   $285,323 
                

About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as loss attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, financing transaction expense, acceleration/amortization of debt discount, debt extinguishment, inventory valuation/deposit write-off, litigation costs, preferred stock dividends and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EPS is defined as the diluted net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders before stock-based compensation expense, acceleration/amortization of debt discount, debt extinguishment, depreciation and amortization expense, preferred stock dividends financing transaction expense and taxes. We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may vary from that of others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss, loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.

        
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(in whole numbers, unaudited)
  Fourth Quarter ended December 31, Year ended December 31,
   2021   2020   2021   2020 
Net loss attributable to common shareholders $(18,982,722) $(32,250,729) $(61,769,180) $(63,362,964)
         
Interest expense (excluding debt discount and acceleration of debt)  38,882   239,841   474,480   1,552,851 
Depreciation & amortization expense  347,509   110,055   868,757   397,765 
Amortization of debt discount  -   -   2,090,236   817,118 
Loss on debt extinguishment, net  4,180,473   -   3,995,559   - 
Warrant settlement  -   914,862   -   914,862 
Financing transactions expense  543,398   175,000   1,802,469   237,012 
Acceleration of debt discount  -   -   -   500,145 
Inventory valuation/deposit adjustment  571,338   1,341,929   571,338   2,111,307 
Litigation costs  -   -   279,666   - 
Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock  114,685   114,685   455,000   114,685 
Deemed distribution to holders of Series B Preferred stock  -   -   -   4,716,021 
Preferred dividends  871,476   -   871,476   - 
Stock-based compensation expense  4,087,768   20,027,208   12,071,659   36,961,141 
Income tax provision  7,700   122,500   7,700   122,500 
         
Adjusted EBITDA $(8,219,493) $(9,204,649) $(38,280,840) $(14,917,557)
         


         
Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Loss per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EPS
   Fourth Quarter ended December 31, Year ended December 31,
    2021   2020   2021   2020 
Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common shareholders  $(0.62) $(2.56) $(2.29) $(4.44)
          
Adjustments to Reconcile GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share to Adjusted EPS       
Stock-based compensation expense   0.13   1.59   0.45   2.59 
Financing transaction expense   0.02   0.01   0.07   0.01 
Depreciation & amortization expense   0.01   0.01   0.03   0.03 
Loss on debt extinguishment, net   0.14   -   0.15   - 
Preferred dividends   0.03   -   0.03   - 
Amortization of debt discount   -   -   0.08   0.06 
Income tax provision   0.00   0.01   0.00   0.01 
          
Adjusted EPS  $(0.29) $(0.94) $(1.48) $(1.74)
          