LifeMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

FY2021 consolidated revenue of $92.9 million up 149% from the same year ago period; fourth quarter revenue of $27.4 million

Fourth quarter Adjusted EPS of $(0.29), 19% sequential improvement versus the prior quarter

Continued progress in reducing cash burn with a 21% sequential improvement in fourth quarter Operating Cash Flow versus prior quarter

Record liquidity with over $41 million of cash as of year-end 2021 and no debt

FY2022 revenue guidance of between $142 and $148 million; Company on track to achieve Adjusted EBITDA profitability by fourth quarter 2022



NEW YORK, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. All figure comparisons are to the same year-ago quarter unless otherwise noted. Management will host a conference call today, March 7, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results.

Q4 and FY2021 Financial Highlights

Record fourth quarter revenue of $27.4 million, up 113%

Record FY2021 Gross Margins of 81%, up from 76% in the same year-ago period

93% of revenue generated by subscriptions, up from 82%

Gross profit for the fourth quarter totaled $21.8 million, up 144%

Adjusted EPS $(0.29) for the fourth quarter, a 19% sequential improvement versus the prior quarter (see definition of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below)

Fourth quarter Operating Cash Flow of ($5.8) million, a 21% sequential improvement versus the prior quarter

Q4 and Recent Operational Highlights

Continued leverage of Selling and Marketing expenses despite market headwinds, with fourth quarter expenses as a percentage of revenue reducing to 77%, a 400 basis point improvement versus the prior quarter and a 5,800 basis point improvement versus the same year-ago period.

Completed a public offering of 3,833,334 shares of its common stock and 1,400,000 shares of its 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock raising approximately $55 million in net proceeds.

Total patients and customers served nationwide surpassed 493,000 as of the quarter ending 12/31/2021, up from 250,000 as of 12/31/2020

Telehealth orders increased 107% to approximately 242,000

Announced appointment of seasoned Technology leader, Dennis Wijnker, as Chief Technology Officer and transition of Stefan Galluppi to Chief Innovation and Marketing Officer



Subsequent Events

Announced full-scale national launch of the Company’s virtual primary care platform in February 2022 following a successful beta launch last November

On January 18, 2022, the Company closed the acquisition of Cleared, a leading allergy, asthma and immunology telehealth platform. The Cleared platform offerings include prescription drug, FDA approved over-the-counter (OTC) treatments, diagnostics and a growing pipeline of pharmaceutical and biotech customer partners.

Key Performance Metrics

($ in 000s) Three Months Ended December 31 Y-o-Y Key Performance Metrics 2021 2020 % Growth Revenue Telehealth $ 20,573 $ 10,297 100 % WorkSimpli $ 6,844 $ 2,596 164 % Total Revenue $ 27,417 $ 12,894 113 % Subscription Revenue as % of Total 93 % 82 % 13 % Telehealth Volume Total Telehealth Orders 241,881 116,674 107 % WorkSimpli Active Subscribers 102,023 57,271 78 %

Management Commentary

“2021 was an extraordinary year for us, with record growth in sales of our products and services driving revenues to increase by 149% versus 2020. Equally as important, we began to demonstrate significant progress this year in driving meaningful improvements in reducing LifeMD’s cash burn on our way to achieving Adjusted EBITDA profitability by the fourth quarter of 2022 and further diversifying our telehealth platform,” said Justin Schreiber, CEO of LifeMD. “Following quarter end, we announced two transformational initiatives for the Company, including the acquisition of Cleared, a leading telehealth platform for allergy, asthma and immunology and the nationwide launch of our Virtual Primary Care platform which we demonstrated at our recent February 22nd Analyst & Investor Day. The combination of these new business lines with our already successful platform brands and near-term pathway to profitability positions us uniquely well to continue our ascent as a leader in telehealth.”

LifeMD CFO Marc Benathen, commented: “During the fourth quarter we not only successfully capitalized the Company on a long-term basis, but continued to demonstrate our commitment to aggressively growing LifeMD with continued sequential improvement in quarterly profitability. We remain on track to achieve our stated goal of Adjusted EBITDA profitability by the fourth quarter of 2022, while at the same time investing in the growth of our Company.”

FY2021 Financial Summary

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased 149% to a record $92.9 million from $37.3 million in 2020. The increase in revenues was attributable to both the increase in telehealth revenue of 123% and an increase in WorkSimpli revenue of 267%.





Gross profit increased by approximately 163% to $74.9 million, compared to $28.4 million in the prior year. Gross margin was 81% as compared to 76% in the prior year.





Operating expenses in 2021 were $129.2 million, up from $86.3 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to increases in selling and marketing expenses of $43.5 million, customer service expenses of $2.1 million and other operating expenses of $2.4 million. General and Administrative expenses decreased $5.4 million during the year. General and Administrative expenses included $12.1 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense.





Net loss attributable to common stockholders for 2021 was $61.8 million or $(2.29) per share, as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $63.4 million or $(4.44) per share in the prior year.





Excluding $12.1 million related to stock-based compensation expense, $6.1 million related to debt discounts/ extinguishments, $1.8 million of financing transaction expense, $0.9 million of depreciation and amortization expense, $0.9 million in preferred stock dividends and an income tax provision of $8 thousand, adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP measure, totaled a loss of $(1.48) per share as compared to a loss of $(1.74) in the same year-ago period (see definition of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below).





Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, totaled a loss of $38.3 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $14.9 million in the same year-ago period (see definition of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below).





Cash totaled $41.3 million as of December 31, 2021.



Financial Guidance

For the First Quarter 2022, the Company expects:

Revenue to total between $30 million and $32 million

Adjusted EBITDA between $(6) million and $(7) million

For the Full Year 2022, the Company expects:

Revenue to total between $142 million and $148 million

Adjusted EBITDA between $(14) million and $(20) million

The Company remains on track to achieve Adjusted EBITDA profitability by the fourth quarter of 2022.

About LifeMD

LifeMD is a 50-state direct-to-patient telehealth company with a portfolio of brands that offer virtual primary care, diagnostics, and specialized treatment for men’s and women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatological conditions. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform, 50-state affiliated medical group, and nationwide mail-order pharmacy network, LifeMD is increasing access to top-notch healthcare that is affordable to anyone. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

LIFEMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 41,328,039 $ 9,179,075 Accounts receivable, net 980,055 997,757 Product deposit 203,556 816,765 Inventory, net 1,616,600 1,264,258 Other current assets 793,190 154,876 Total Current Assets 44,921,440 12,412,731 Non-current Assets Equipment, net 233,805 - Right of use asset, net 1,752,448 274,437 Capitalized software, net 2,995,789 375,983 Intangible assets, net 19,761 339,840 Total Non-current Assets 5,001,803 990,260 Total Assets $ 49,923,243 $ 13,402,991 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 20,654,819 $ 12,143,420 Notes payable, net 63,400 779,132 Current operating lease liabilities 607,490 93,001 Deferred revenue 1,499,880 916,880 Total Current Liabilities 22,825,589 13,932,433 Long-term Liabilities Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 1,178,544 192,322 Contingent consideration on purchase of WorkSimpli 100,000 100,000 Total Liabilities 24,104,133 14,224,755 Commitments and Contingencies Mezzanine Equity Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, 3,500 and 3,500 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately, $1,175 and $1,045 per share as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 4,110,822 3,655,822 Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 and zero shares issued, 1,400,000 and zero shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $25.62 and $0 per share as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 140 - Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 30,704,434 and 23,433,663 shares issued, 30,601,394 and 23,330,623 outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 307,045 234,337 Additional paid-in capital 164,517,634 77,779,370 Accumulated deficit (141,921,085 ) (80,151,905 ) Treasury stock, 103,040 and 103,040 shares, at cost (163,701 ) (163,701 ) Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) 22,740,033 (2,301,899 ) Non-controlling interest (1,031,745 ) (2,175,687 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) 21,708,288 (4,477,586 ) Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) $ 49,923,243 $ 13,402,991





LIFEMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Telehealth revenue, net $ 20,573,309 $ 10,297,413 $ 68,197,128 $ 30,561,163 WorkSimpli revenue, net 6,843,577 2,596,139 24,678,678 6,732,747 Total revenues, net 27,416,884 12,893,552 92,875,806 37,293,910 Cost of telehealth revenue 5,436,214 3,854,347 17,549,550 8,572,490 Cost of WorkSimpli revenue 131,416 84,455 445,844 288,696 Total cost of revenues 5,567,630 3,938,802 17,995,394 8,861,186 Gross profit 21,849,254 8,954,750 74,880,412 28,432,724 Expenses Selling and marketing expenses 21,169,141 17,384,395 82,541,956 39,053,441 General and administrative expenses 11,375,433 23,090,902 39,569,738 44,958,999 Other operating expenses 1,061,502 421,716 3,452,196 1,076,663 Customer service expenses 1,564,439 227,870 2,838,831 716,325 Development costs 343,416 157,936 778,772 446,749 Total expenses 35,513,931 41,282,819 129,181,493 86,252,177 Operating loss (13,664,677 ) (32,328,069 ) (54,301,081 ) (57,819,453 ) Interest expense, net (153,566 ) (354,526 ) (3,019,716 ) (1,667,536 ) Loss on debt extinguishment (4,180,473 ) (914,862 ) (3,995,559 ) (914,862 ) Net loss before provision for income taxes (17,998,716 ) (33,597,457 ) (61,316,356 ) (60,401,851 ) Provision for income taxes (7,700 ) (122,500 ) (7,700 ) (122,500 ) Net loss (18,006,416 ) (33,719,957 ) (61,324,056 ) - (60,524,351 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 104,830 (1,469,228 ) (426,352 ) (1,877,408 ) Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. $ (18,111,246 ) $ (32,250,729 ) $ (60,897,704 ) $ (58,646,943 ) Preferred dividends (871,476 ) - (871,476 ) - Deemed distribution to holders of common and Series B Preferred stock - - - (4,716,021 ) Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (18,982,722 ) $ (32,250,729 ) $ (61,769,180 ) $ (63,362,964 ) Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.62 ) $ (2.56 ) $ (2.29 ) $ (4.44 ) Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.62 ) $ (2.56 ) $ (2.29 ) $ (4.44 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 30,572,003 12,581,401 27,007,961 14,275,153 Diluted 30,572,003 12,581,401 27,007,961 14,275,153





LIFEMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (18,006,416 ) $ (33,719,957 ) $ (61,324,056 ) $ (60,524,351 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization of debt discount - - 2,090,236 817,118 Amortization of capitalized software 334,961 26,152 512,887 62,153 Amortization of intangibles 1,853 83,903 342,310 335,612 Write-down of inventory - - 57,481 - Depreciation of fixed assets 10,695 - 13,560 - Acceleration of debt discount - - - 500,145 Loss on debt extinguishment, net 4,180,473 914,862 3,995,559 914,862 Operating lease payments 17,018 818 22,700 4,533 Liability to issue shares for services - (32,500 ) - - Stock issued for services - 18,269,800 - 18,305,000 Stock compensation expense 4,087,768 1,757,408 12,071,659 18,656,141 Deferred tax liability - (70,000 ) - (70,000 ) Changes in Assets and Liabilities Accounts receivable 986,755 (289,033 ) 17,702 (816,756 ) Product deposit 708,392 276,623 613,209 (666,765 ) Inventory (29,506 ) 594,287 (409,823 ) (314,199 ) Other current assets (103,835 ) 22,702 (638,314 ) 95,595 Deferred revenue 63,899 504,264 583,000 807,328 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,922,004 5,266,439 8,966,401 9,761,970 Net cash used in operating activities (5,825,939 ) (6,394,232 ) (33,085,489 ) (12,131,614 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for capitalized software costs (1,401,186 ) (67,550 ) (3,132,693 ) (398,136 ) Purchase of equipment (177,260 ) - (247,365 ) - Purchase of intangible assets - - (22,231 ) - Payment to seller for contingent consideration - - - (400,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,578,446 ) (67,550 ) (3,402,289 ) (798,136 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Cash proceeds from private placement offering, net - 14,900,220 13,495,270 14,900,220 Proceeds from issuance of debt instruments - - 15,000,000 - Cash proceeds from Series A Preferred and Common Stock Offering 55,342,927 - 55,342,927 - Cash proceeds from Series B Convertible Preferred Stock - - - 2,892,500 Proceeds from convertible notes payable - - - 2,350,000 Repayment of debt instruments (15,000,000 ) - (15,000,000 ) - Cash proceeds from sale of common stock - - - 2,338,349 Cash proceeds from sale of common stock under ATM - - 493,481 - Cash proceeds from exercise of warrants - - 480,609 622,763 Cash proceeds from exercise of options (150,000 ) 2,000 670,750 302,400 Cash proceeds from sale of warrants - - - 25,000 Payment of debt issuance costs - - - (15,000 ) Preferred stock dividends (871,476 ) - (871,476 ) - Purchase of membership interest of WorkSimpli - - (300,000 ) - Distributions to non-controlling interest (36,000 ) (36,000 ) (144,000 ) (157,223 ) Proceeds from notes payable - - 963,965 242,000 Repayment of notes payable - - (1,494,784 ) (2,498,808 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 39,285,451 14,866,220 68,636,742 21,002,201 Net increase in cash 31,881,066 8,404,438 32,148,964 8,072,451 Cash at beginning of period 9,446,973 916,637 9,179,075 1,106,624 Cash at end of period $ 41,328,039 $ 9,321,075 $ 41,328,039 $ 9,179,075 Cash paid for interest Cash paid during the period for interest $ 314,986 $ 1,072,210 $ 435,048 $ 1,665,171 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Cashless exercise of options $ - $ - $ 8,730 $ - Cashless exercise of warrants $ - $ - $ - $ 49,551 Principal of Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven $ - $ - $ 184,914 $ - Additional purchase of membership interest in WorkSimpli issued in performance options $ - $ - $ 144,002 $ - Deemed dividend from warrant price adjustments $ - $ 73,636 $ - $ 1,289,657 Deemed distribution from warrants issued with Series B Convertible Preferred Stock $ - $ - $ - $ 3,500,000 Stock yet to be issued for capitalized costs $ - $ - $ - $ 40,000 Deemed distribution from down-round provision on unissued shares $ - $ - $ - $ 194,022 Liability to issue common stock $ - $ - $ - $ 76,348 Debt issuance costs for liability to issue shares $ - $ - $ - $ 219,450 Conversion of convertible notes payable and interest for Series B Convertible Preferred Stock $ - $ - $ - $ 607,500 Stock issued for capitalized costs $ - $ - $ - $ 12,675 Warrants issued for debt instruments $ - $ - $ 6,270,710 $ - Common stock issued for conversion of debt $ - $ 1,119,408 $ - $ 1,119,408 Debt exchange agreement $ - $ 25,000 $ - $ 25,000 Right of use asset $ 1,752,448 $ 274,437 $ 1,752,448 $ 274,437 Right of use lease liability $ 1,786,034 $ 285,323 $ 1,786,034 $ 285,323

About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as loss attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, financing transaction expense, acceleration/amortization of debt discount, debt extinguishment, inventory valuation/deposit write-off, litigation costs, preferred stock dividends and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EPS is defined as the diluted net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders before stock-based compensation expense, acceleration/amortization of debt discount, debt extinguishment, depreciation and amortization expense, preferred stock dividends financing transaction expense and taxes. We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may vary from that of others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss, loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(in whole numbers, unaudited)

Fourth Quarter ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (18,982,722 ) $ (32,250,729 ) $ (61,769,180 ) $ (63,362,964 ) Interest expense (excluding debt discount and acceleration of debt) 38,882 239,841 474,480 1,552,851 Depreciation & amortization expense 347,509 110,055 868,757 397,765 Amortization of debt discount - - 2,090,236 817,118 Loss on debt extinguishment, net 4,180,473 - 3,995,559 - Warrant settlement - 914,862 - 914,862 Financing transactions expense 543,398 175,000 1,802,469 237,012 Acceleration of debt discount - - - 500,145 Inventory valuation/deposit adjustment 571,338 1,341,929 571,338 2,111,307 Litigation costs - - 279,666 - Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock 114,685 114,685 455,000 114,685 Deemed distribution to holders of Series B Preferred stock - - - 4,716,021 Preferred dividends 871,476 - 871,476 - Stock-based compensation expense 4,087,768 20,027,208 12,071,659 36,961,141 Income tax provision 7,700 122,500 7,700 122,500 Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,219,493 ) $ (9,204,649 ) $ (38,280,840 ) $ (14,917,557 )





Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Loss per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EPS

Fourth Quarter ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common shareholders $ (0.62 ) $ (2.56 ) $ (2.29 ) $ (4.44 ) Adjustments to Reconcile GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share to Adjusted EPS Stock-based compensation expense 0.13 1.59 0.45 2.59 Financing transaction expense 0.02 0.01 0.07 0.01 Depreciation & amortization expense 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.03 Loss on debt extinguishment, net 0.14 - 0.15 - Preferred dividends 0.03 - 0.03 - Amortization of debt discount - - 0.08 0.06 Income tax provision 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.01 Adjusted EPS $ (0.29 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (1.48 ) $ (1.74 )



