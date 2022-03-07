NextNav Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call

MCLEAN, Va., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav (Nasdaq: NN), a leader in next generation GPS, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 and will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss its results.



Registration for the conference call can be completed by visiting the following website prior to, or on the day of, the conference call: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/10288/nextnav-q4/#3921-earnings/. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast.

To access the live webcast or a replay, visit the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.nextnav.com/.

A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through March 30, 2022, by dialing (866) 813-9403 from the U.S., or +44 204 525 0658 from outside the U.S. The conference I.D. number is 237544.

About NextNav Inc.

NextNav (NASDAQ: NN) provides next generation GPS and 3D geolocation. NextNav Pinnacle uses highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services so they reflect the 3D world around us. NextNav TerraPoiNT system keeps critical infrastructure resilient with reliable Position, Navigation and Timing services in the absence of GPS. With carrier-grade dependability and a rapidly expanding nationwide service footprint, NextNav is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services.

