Nyxoah to Present BETTER SLEEP Data, Host Physician Events at World Sleep Congress 2022

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – March 7, 2022, 10:30pm CET / 4:30pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH)(“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that the Company will showcase data from its BETTER SLEEP clinical trial in a poster presentation and host physician events at the 16 th World Sleep Congress 2022 , which is being held March 11-16 in Rome, Italy. World Sleep, a global scientific congress, gathers leaders in sleep medicine and research from around the world for scientific sessions and networking.

On Monday, March 14 at 5:30pm CET, BETTER SLEEP study data will be presented during a poster session .

Nyxoah will also host two other physician events on Sunday, March 13. In the morning, members of Nyxoah’s clinical and R&D teams will host a scientific advisory board session with a group of U.S. and international key opinion leaders. At 7:00pm CET that evening, Nyxoah will host an event for physicians entitled “Shifting Paradigm in OSA Therapy with Genio”. Nyxoah expects approximately 40 physicians from the U.S. and Europe to attend this event.

“We are proud to participate in the World Sleep Congress and to showcase Genio and our strong clinical data to this global community of KOLs,” said Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer of Nyxoah. “We are also excited to be able to offer Genio to CCC patients in Europe, and having received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. FDA, we are working hard to secure an IDE approval to conduct a clinical trial for CCC patients in the U.S."

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Nyxoah’s lead solution is the Genio® system, a patient-centered, leadless and battery-free hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world’s most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk and cardiovascular comorbidities. Nyxoah is driven by the vision that OSA patients should enjoy restful nights and feel enabled to live their life to its fullest.

Following the successful completion of the BLAST OSA study, the Genio® system received its European CE Mark in 2019. Nyxoah completed two successful IPOs: on Euronext Brussels in September 2020 and NASDAQ in July 2021. Following the positive outcomes of the BETTER SLEEP study, Nyxoah received CE mark approval for the expansion of its therapeutic indications to Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) patients, currently contraindicated in competitors’ therapy. Additionally, the Company is currently conducting the DREAM IDE pivotal study for FDA and US commercialization approval.

For more information, please visit http://www.nyxoah.com/ .

Caution – CE marked since 2019. Investigational device in the United States. Limited by U.S. federal law to investigational use in the United States.

