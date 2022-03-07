Ikena Oncology to Present Preclinical Findings on IK-930, a Novel TEAD Inhibitor at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

BOSTON, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKNA), a targeted oncology company navigating new territory in patient-directed cancer treatment, today announced that it will participate in an oral presentation highlighting the company’s novel TEAD inhibitor, IK-930, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2022 Annual Meeting.



Dr. Jeff Ecsedy, Ikena’s Chief Development Officer, will present data supporting the potential of IK-930 as a clinical agent during a minisymposium on experimental and molecular cancer therapeutics. Further details can be found below. The 2022 AACR Annual Meeting will be held April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. For more information on AACR and how to register, visit the website.

Presentation details: Abstract Title: IK-930 is a novel TEAD inhibitor for the treatment of cancers harboring mutations in the Hippo signal transduction pathway

Abstract Number: 2156

Presenter: Dr. Jeff Ecsedy Oral Presentation: Minisymposium, Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Emerging New Anticancer Agents

Session Date/Time: Monday, April 11, 2022 - 2:30-4:30pm CT

About IK-930

IK-930 is an oral, selective TEAD inhibitor targeting the Hippo signaling pathway. IK-930 binds to TEAD transcription factors and prevents transcription of multiple genes that drive cancer progression. By targeting the Hippo pathway, a key driver of cancer pathogenesis that is genetically altered in approximately 10% of all cancer types, IK-930 could have a differentiating impact across many cancers with high unmet need. Ikena is advancing IK-930 both as a monotherapy in patients with Hippo pathway mutated cancers and in combination with other approved targeted therapies to combat therapeutic resistance. IK-930 is currently being studied in a Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors with or without gene alterations in the Hippo pathway, including NF2-deficient malignant mesothelioma, Epithelial Hemangioendothelioma (EHE) with documented TAZ/CAMTA1 fusion genes as well as other solid tumors with either NF2 deficiency or with YAP/TAZ genetic fusions (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05228015).

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology is focused on developing novel therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. The Company’s lead targeted oncology program, IK-930, is a TEAD inhibitor addressing the Hippo signaling pathway, a known tumor suppressor pathway that also drives resistance to multiple targeted therapies. Additional programs include an ERK5 inhibitor program targeting the RAS signaling pathway and programs targeting the tumor microenvironment and immune signals, two of which are being developed in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb, including IK-175, an aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment. Ikena’s pipeline is built on addressing genetically defined or biomarker-driven cancers and developing therapies that can serve specific patient populations in need of new therapeutic options. To learn more, visit www.ikenaoncology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

