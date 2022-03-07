Battalion Oil Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial and Operating Results

HOUSTON, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

Key Highlights

  • Reported average daily production of 17,283 Boepd and 16,241 Boepd in fourth quarter and full year 2021, respectively
  • Proved reserves of 95.9 MMBoe, a 51% increase over year-end 2020 reserves
  • Completed strategic refinancing in November 2021; enhanced liquidity profile allows for significant increase in activity
  • Kicked off 2022 capital program in December 2021 with 3 well-pad at Monument Draw; expect to keep one rig running through 2022
  • Maintaining flat production in 2022 while driving double digit growth in daily oil production by year end 2022

Management Comments

Richard Little, the Company’s CEO, commented, “Battalion had an excellent fourth quarter of 2021 from an operational and financial perspective, and much of that is a due to the operational success we had throughout 2021. We have talked all year about our team’s efforts to reduce downtime and improve flow assurance through facility upgrades and field optimization. We were quite heavily hedged coming into the fourth quarter, and our ability to outproduce those hedges and capture an increasing price environment is a direct result of our ability to keep the wells flowing consistently.”

“A key highlight of the fourth quarter, and a real pivot point for Battalion, was our strategic refinancing. We have demonstrated our operational proficiency in the field, and our recent well results speak to the significant upside on our acreage with wells that compete with the best in the basin. This term loan represents a vote of confidence in our assets and our team’s ability to develop them. Our intention is to ramp up activity in 2022, driving significant growth in average daily production by year-end 2022 while remaining committed to capital discipline and operational efficiency.”

Mr. Little continued, “2022 will be an exciting year for Battalion. We are eager to get back to development mode, and we believe our plan will generate substantial value growth for our shareholders in the years to come.”

Results of Operations

Full year 2021 production averaged 16,241 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boepd”) compared to average daily production of 16,858 Boepd for 2020. Average daily production in 2020 includes approximately 600 Boepd of production associated with divested properties which were sold in December 2020. Excluding the impact of the divested properties, average daily production in 2021 is in line with 2020.

Average daily oil and natural gas production was impacted by the temporary shut-in of production amounting to approximately 300 Boepd and 1,300 Boepd for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. In February 2021, we temporarily shut-in production due to inclement weather. In May and June 2020, we temporarily shut-in production in response to historically low commodity prices. Current year production was also impacted by third-party processing curtailments and downtime resulting from facility upgrades and repairs. In 2021, we drilled and cased 2.0 gross (2.0 net) operated wells, completed 6.0 gross (6.0 net) operated wells, and put online 6.0 gross (6.0 net) operated wells.

Our total operating revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 were approximately $285.2 million compared to total operating revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 of approximately $148.3 million. The increase in revenues is primarily attributable to an approximate $24.14 per Boe increase in average realized prices (excluding the effects of hedging arrangements).

Excluding the impact of hedges, Battalion realized 98% of the average NYMEX oil price during the fiscal year 2021. Battalion realized a net loss of $77.9 million on settled contracts during 2021.

Lease operating and workover expense was $7.96 per Boe during the full year 2021 and $7.42 per Boe during the full year 2020 while adjusted gathering and other expense was $10.19 per Boe during the full year 2021 and $8.53 per Boe during the full year 2020 (see Selected Operating Data table for additional information). Adjusted G&A was $2.48 per Boe during the full year 2021 compared to $2.38 per Boe during the full year 2020 (see Selected Operating Data table for additional information).

The Company reported a net loss to common stockholders for the full year 2021 of $28.3 million and a net loss per basic and diluted share of $1.74. After adjusting for selected items, the Company reported net income to common stockholders for the full year 2021 of $17.1 million and net income per basic and diluted share of $1.05 and $1.04, respectively (see Selected Item Review and Reconciliation table for additional information). Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $72.7 million as compared to $70.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

On November 24, 2021, Battalion and its wholly owned subsidiary, Halcón Holdings, LLC entered into an Amended and Restated Senior Secured Credit Agreement (“Term Loan Agreement”) with Macquarie Bank Limited, as administrative agent, and certain other financial institutions party, as lenders. Pursuant to the Term Loan Agreement, the lenders agreed to loan us (i) $200 million, which funded on November 24, 2021, and was partially used to refinance all amounts owed under our previous Senior Credit Agreement and (ii) up to $35 million available to be drawn up to 18 months from November 24, 2021, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The maturity date of the Term Loan Agreement is November 24, 2025. Until such maturity date, borrowings under the Term Loan Agreement shall bear interest at a rate per annum equal to LIBOR (or another applicable reference rate, as determined pursuant to the provisions of the Term Loan Agreement) plus an applicable margin of 7.00%.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $200.1 million of indebtedness outstanding (including $0.1 million owed under our PPP Loan), approximately $0.3 million of letters of credit outstanding and up to $35.0 million in delayed draw term loans available to be drawn under our Term Loan Agreement. Total liquidity on December 31, 2021, inclusive of $46.9 million of cash and cash equivalents, was $81.9 million.

Proved Reserves Update

On December 31, 2021, our estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves, as prepared by our independent reserve engineering firm, Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. were approximately 95.9 MMBoe, consisting of 58.7 MMBbls of oil, 16.3 MMBbls of natural gas liquids, and 125.0 Bcf of natural gas. Our reserves had a standardized measure of discounted future cash flows of $1.1 billion using SEC prices for crude oil and natural gas, which are based on preceding 12-month first day of the month average prices of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil spot price of $66.55 per Bbl and Henry Hub natural gas spot price of $3.60 per MMBtu.

Proved reserves at year-end 2021 of 95.9 MMBoe represents a 51% increase over year-end 2020 reserves. Proved developed reserves at year-end 2021 were 42.4 MMBoe, representing approximately 44% of our proved reserves. Proved undeveloped reserves at year-end 2021 were 53.5 MMBoe. We maintain operational control of 99.9% of our estimated proved reserves.

Hedging Update

The Company has designed a risk management policy to provide partial protection against certain risks such as commodity price declines and price differentials between the NYMEX commodity price and the index price at the location where our production is sold. Our objective, under the Term Loan Agreement, is to hedge approximately 50% to 85% of our anticipated oil and natural gas production, in varying percentages by year, and on a rolling basis for the next four years. Details of our outstanding derivative instruments may be found in our recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Board Structure Update

During our annual review and approval of the Chairman of the Board role, the Board elected Jonathan Barrett to serve as Chairman of the Board replacing Richard Little who has served as Interim Chairman since June 2021.

About Battalion

Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
             
  Three Months Ended Years Ended
  December 31, December 31,
  2021
 2020
 2021
 2020
             
Operating revenues:            
Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids sales:            
Oil $60,284  $34,672  $213,512  $125,985 
Natural gas  11,409   2,716   35,248   5,818 
Natural gas liquids  12,588   4,886   35,394   14,972 
Total oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids sales  84,281   42,274   284,154   146,775 
Other  224   292   1,051   1,514 
Total operating revenues  84,505   42,566   285,205   148,289 
             
Operating expenses:            
Production:            
Lease operating  12,362   9,226   43,977   42,106 
Workover and other  907   942   3,224   3,709 
Taxes other than income  3,126   2,926   12,312   10,056 
Gathering and other  16,960   16,741   60,396   56,016 
Restructuring           2,580 
General and administrative  3,165   5,219   16,514   18,456 
Depletion, depreciation, and accretion  12,679   13,886   45,408   62,053 
Full cost ceiling impairment     26,702      215,145 
Total operating expenses  49,199   75,642   181,831   410,121 
Income (loss) from operations  35,306   (33,076)  103,374   (261,832)
             
Other income (expenses):            
Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts  (6,248)  (28,936)  (125,619)  38,759 
Interest expense and other  (3,001)  (1,745)  (8,018)  (6,634)
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt  (122)     1,946    
Total other income (expenses)  (9,371)  (30,681)  (131,691)  32,125 
Income (loss) before income taxes  25,935   (63,757)  (28,317)  (229,707)
Income tax benefit (provision)            
Net income (loss) $25,935   (63,757) $(28,317) $(229,707)
             
Net income (loss) per share of common stock:            
Basic $1.59  $(3.93) $(1.74) $(14.18)
Diluted $1.58  $(3.93) $(1.74) $(14.18)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:            
Basic  16,274   16,204   16,261   16,204 
Diluted  16,448   16,204   16,261   16,204 
                 


 
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
       
  December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $46,864  $4,295 
Accounts receivable, net  36,806   32,242 
Assets from derivative contracts  1,383   8,559 
Restricted cash  1,495    
Prepaids and other  1,366   2,740 
Total current assets  87,914   47,836 
Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method):      
Evaluated  569,886   509,274 
Unevaluated  64,305   75,494 
Gross oil and natural gas properties  634,191   584,768 
Less - accumulated depletion  (339,776)  (295,163)
Net oil and natural gas properties  294,415   289,605 
Other operating property and equipment:      
Other operating property and equipment  3,467   3,535 
Less - accumulated depreciation  (1,035)  (1,149)
Net other operating property and equipment  2,432   2,386 
Other noncurrent assets:      
Assets from derivative contracts  2,515   4,009 
Operating lease right of use assets  721   310 
Funds in escrow and other  2,270   2,351 
Total assets $390,267  $346,497 
       
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $62,826  $58,928 
Liabilities from derivative contracts  58,322   22,125 
Current portion of long-term debt  85   1,720 
Operating lease liabilities  369   403 
Total current liabilities  121,602   83,176 
Long-term debt, net  181,565   158,489 
Other noncurrent liabilities:      
Liabilities from derivative contracts  7,144   4,291 
Asset retirement obligations  11,896   10,583 
Operating lease liabilities  352    
Other  4,003    
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders' equity:      
Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized;      
16,273,913 and 16,203,979 shares issued and outstanding as of      
December 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively  2   2 
Additional paid-in capital  332,187   330,123 
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)  (268,484)  (240,167)
Total stockholders' equity  63,705   89,958 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $390,267  $346,497 
         


 
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
             
  Three Months Ended Years Ended
  December 31, December 31,
  2021
 2020
 2021
 2020
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net income (loss) $25,935  $(63,757) $(28,317) $(229,707)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used            
in) operating activities:            
Depletion, depreciation, and accretion  12,679   13,886   45,408   62,053 
Full cost ceiling impairment     26,702      215,145 
Stock-based compensation, net  450   785   2,010   2,578 
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts  (21,332)  30,172   47,721   6,143 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  379      379    
Reorganization items, net     (125)     (6,565)
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt  122      (1,946)   
Accrued settlements on derivative contracts  261   (304)  7,030   170 
Other expense (income)  (338)  (138)  (567)  142 
Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital  18,156   7,221   71,718   49,959 
Changes in working capital  3,284   (4,902)  (3,146)  238 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  21,440   2,319   68,572   50,197 
             
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Oil and natural gas capital expenditures  (5,353)  (5,305)  (52,557)  (101,788)
Proceeds received from sales of oil and natural gas assets     25,529   947   29,029 
Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties     (23)     (23)
Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures  (364)  (54)  (371)  (82)
Funds held in escrow and other  52   2   68   510 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  (5,665)  20,149   (51,913)  (72,354)
             
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Proceeds from borrowings  229,000   29,000   374,000   148,209 
Repayments of borrowings  (184,064)  (49,000)  (332,085)  (132,000)
Debt issuance costs  (14,220)     (14,220)   
Equity issuance costs and other        (290)  (32)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  30,716   (20,000)  27,405   16,177 
             
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  46,491   2,468   44,064   (5,980)
             
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period  1,868   1,827   4,295   10,275 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $48,359  $4,295  $48,359  $4,295 
                 


 
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED OPERATING DATA (Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31,
  2021
 2020
 2021
 2020
             
Production volumes:            
Crude oil (MBbls)  800   857   3,196   3,446 
Natural gas (MMcf)  2,670   2,332   9,447   8,769 
Natural gas liquids (MBbls)  345   345   1,157   1,262 
Total (MBoe)  1,590   1,591   5,928   6,170 
Average daily production (Boe/d)  17,283   17,293   16,241   16,858 
             
Average prices:            
Crude oil (per Bbl) $75.36  $40.46  $66.81  $36.56 
Natural gas (per Mcf)  4.27   1.16   3.73   0.66 
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)  36.49   14.16   30.59   11.86 
Total per Boe  53.01   26.57   47.93   23.79 
             
Cash effect of derivative contracts:            
Crude oil (per Bbl) $(31.06) $1.28  $(23.02) $12.31 
Natural gas (per Mcf)  (1.02)  0.06   (0.46)  0.28 
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)            
Total per Boe  (17.35)  0.78   (13.14)  7.28 
             
Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts:            
Crude oil (per Bbl) $44.30  $41.74  $43.79  $48.87 
Natural gas (per Mcf)  3.25   1.22   3.27   0.94 
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)  36.49   14.16   30.59   11.86 
Total per Boe  35.66   27.35   34.79   31.07 
             
Average cost per Boe:            
Production:            
Lease operating $7.77  $5.80  $7.42  $6.82 
Workover and other  0.57   0.59   0.54   0.60 
Taxes other than income  1.97   1.84   2.08   1.63 
Gathering and other, as adjusted(1)  10.67   10.52   10.19   8.53 
Restructuring           0.42 
General and administrative, as adjusted(1)  2.03   3.24   2.48   2.38 
Depletion  7.89   8.56   7.53   9.81 
             
(1) Represents gathering and other and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below:
             
General and administrative:            
General and administrative, as reported $1.99  $3.28  $2.79  $2.99 
Stock-based compensation:            
Non-cash  (0.28)  (0.49)  (0.34)  (0.42)
Non-recurring (charges) credits and other:            
Cash  0.32   0.45   0.03   (0.19)
General and administrative, as adjusted(2) $2.03  $3.24  $2.48  $2.38 
             
Gathering and other, as reported $10.67  $10.52  $10.19  $9.08 
Rig termination and stacking charges and other           (0.55)
Gathering and other, as adjusted(3) $10.67  $10.52  $10.19  $8.53 
             
Total operating costs, as reported $22.97  $22.03  $23.02  $21.12 
Total adjusting items  0.04   (0.04)  (0.31)  (1.16)
Total operating costs, as adjusted(4) $23.01  $21.99  $22.71  $19.96 

____________________________
(2) General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plan, as well as other cash charges associated with non-recurring (charges) credits and other. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods.
(3) Gathering and other, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes rig termination and stacking charges and other costs. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on gathering and other expense and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparative purposes.
(4) Represents lease operating expense, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.

 
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED ITEM REVIEW AND RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
             
  Three Months Ended Years Ended
  December 31, December 31,
  2021
 2020
 2021
 2020
As Reported:            
Net income (loss), as reported $25,935  $(63,757) $(28,317) $(229,707)
             
Impact of Selected Items:            
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts:            
Crude oil $(13,525) $31,978  $45,461  $5,777 
Natural gas  (7,807)  (1,806)  2,260   366 
Total mark-to-market non-cash charge  (21,332)  30,172   47,721   6,143 
Full cost ceiling impairment     26,702      215,145 
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt  122      (1,946)   
Restructuring           2,580 
Rig termination and stacking charges           3,383 
Non-recurring charges (credits) and other  (715)  (658)  (368)  1,286 
Selected items, before income taxes  (21,925)  56,216   45,407   228,537 
Income tax effect of selected items            
Selected items, net of tax $(21,925) $56,216  $45,407  $228,537 
             
As Adjusted:            
Net income (loss), excluding selected items(1)(2) $4,010  $(7,541) $17,090  $(1,170)
             
             
Basic net income (loss) per common share, as reported $1.59  $(3.93) $(1.74) $(14.18)
Impact of selected items  (1.34)  3.46   2.79   14.11 
Basic net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items(1)(2) $0.25  $(0.47) $1.05  $(0.07)
             
             
Diluted net income (loss) per common share, as reported $1.58  $(3.93) $(1.74) $(14.18)
Impact of selected items  (1.34)  3.46   2.78   14.11 
Diluted net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items(1)(2)(3) $0.24  $(0.47) $1.04  $(0.07)
             
             
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $21,440  $2,319  $68,572  $50,197 
Changes in working capital  (3,284)  4,902   3,146   (238)
Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital  18,156   7,221   71,718   49,959 
Cash components of selected items  (1,213)  (229)  (7,635)  13,194 
Income tax effect of selected items            
Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items(1)(2) $16,943  $6,992  $64,083  $63,153 

__________________________________
(1) Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.
(2) For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital include approximately $22.9 million of net proceeds from hedge monetizations that occurred during the period.
(3) The impact of selected items for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.4 million and 16.2 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items. The impact of selected items for the years ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.4 million and 16.2 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.

 
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
             
  Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31,
  2021
 2020
 2021
 2020
             
Net income (loss), as reported $25,935  $(63,757) $(28,317) $(229,707)
Impact of adjusting items:            
Interest expense  3,215   1,853   8,453   7,373 
Depletion, depreciation, and accretion  12,679   13,886   45,408   62,053 
Full cost ceiling impairment     26,702      215,145 
Stock-based compensation  450   785   2,010   2,578 
Interest income  (1)  (171)  (213)  (773)
(Gain) loss on sale of other assets  (3)     (18)  52 
Restructuring           2,580 
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt  122      (1,946)   
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts  (21,332)  30,172   47,721   6,143 
Rig termination and stacking charges           3,383 
Non-recurring charges (credits) and other  (715)  (658)  (368)  1,286 
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) $20,350  $8,812  $72,730  $70,113 

__________________________
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020, includes approximately $22.9 million of net proceeds from hedge monetizations that occurred during the period.


