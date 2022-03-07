McGUIRE HOPE FOUNDATION DONATES $20,000 USD TO HELP UKRAINE

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGuire Hope Foundation announced today that it is donating $20,000 to the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to provide immediate relief to neighboring countries, including Poland, Moldova, and Romania that are welcoming refugees from Ukraine.



“I am concerned about the conflict in Ukraine and Europe and across the globe. The strength and courage of the Ukrainian people are an inspiration to the world, and we are glad to do our part to support them in this time of need,” said David McGuire, Founder & Director of the McGuire Hope Foundation.

The United Nations estimates that more than 800,000 civilians have fled Ukraine. McGuire Hope Foundation’s donation to IRC will total $20,000 and provide immediate relief to refugees in need of emergency cash to meet basic needs, additional support for vulnerable displaced women and children, and the delivery of life-saving information (such as legal rights and accommodation) through IRC’s established digital tools for people who are in transit or starting life in a new country.

About IRC

The International Rescue Committee responds to the world’s worst humanitarian crises, helping to restore health, safety, education, economic wellbeing, and power to people devastated by conflict and disaster. Founded in 1933 at the call of Albert Einstein, the IRC is at work in over 40 countries and over 20 U.S. cities helping people to survive, reclaim control of their future, and strengthen their communities. Learn more at www.rescue.org and follow the IRC on Twitter & Facebook.

About the McGuire Hope Foundation

The McGuire Hope Foundation is an independent charitable organization primarily funded by David McGuire in efforts to help current causes around the world. It is committed to transforming our communities and shaping the diversity of tomorrow by making strategic donations to other charities that address the current needs of the world. Learn more at www.mcguirehopefoundation.org

McGuire Hope Foundation

A Florida Non-Profit Organization 501(c)(3)

David McGuire, Founding Director

2455 E. Sunrise Blvd., Suite 1201

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33304

david@mcguirehopefoundation.org

www.mcguirehopefoundation.org

Attachment